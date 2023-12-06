Photos / Video: New Nighttime Lighting Debuts in World Celebration and Dreamers Point at EPCOT

Dreamers Point and the World Celebration Gardens bring EPCOT to life at night with some beautiful new lighting effects.

One of the highlights of the new World Celebration Gardens is the new life that the area takes on after dark, with audio from the "Beacons of Magic" shows now playing in this part of the park, alongside timed lighting in the area.

Below, watch the new lighting effects set to the EPCOT Anthem by Pinar Toprak.

Fans of the old illuminated walkways outside the former Innoventions will be pleased, as the EPCOT logo lights up beautifully at night.

It’s also synced with each “Beacon of Magic” performance.

“Walt the Dreamer” is beautifully illuminated by the surrounding lights of World Celebration and Spaceship Earth.

For a look at how the new area looks during the daytime, check out the video below.

