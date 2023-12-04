Photos / Video: Dreamers Point Officially Dedicated at EPCOT

This morning, EPCOT held a dedication ceremony for the brand-new Dreamers Point and the new “Walt the Dreamer” statue. We were lucky enough to be invited out and have plenty of photos of the new statue and area. Let’s take a look!

Announced way back at the 2019 D23 Expo, the new statue, “Walt the Dreamer,” is located directly behind Spaceship Earth as a part of World Celebration Gardens.

Guests can sit right next to Walt, in what is sure to become a popular photo spot.

In a ceremony featuring Kartika Rodriguez (VP, EPCOT), the 2024-25 Walt Disney World Ambassadors, and the Voices of Liberty, the “Walt the Dreamer” statue was officially dedicated!

Watch "Walt the Dreamer" Statue and Dreamers Point Dedication Ceremony:

Following the ceremony, Kartika and the Ambassadors posed for a photo with Walt.

But that’s not all that this new area has to offer, as a series of lush gardens will also debut tomorrow, finally opening up the center of EPCOT for the first time in over 4 years.

World Celebration will offer a beautiful hub divided into several different gardens, with a central planter based on the five-ring EPCOT logo. Filled with ample seating and shade, you’ll be invited to connect with one another and the nature around you in this lush new area. Each of these gardens have their own identities, and they’ll change along with the festivals throughout the year.

Alongside the debut of World Celebration, a new background music loop composed by Pinar Toprak (Captain Marvel) will debut. Toprak composed the new EPCOT Anthem, which will likely be weaved into the music loop.

Dreamers Point and the center of World Celebration officially open to EPCOT guests tomorrow, December 5th!