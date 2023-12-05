Photos: New EPCOT Map Debuts Featuring Newly Opened Areas of World Celebration

With the opening of World Celebration and Dreamers Point, a new EPCOT map has debuted, showcasing the newly opened area.

The Figment walkaround character that first popped up back in September at EPCOT graces the cover of the map.

Special note is given to EPCOT’s two newest additions – Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and Luminous The Symphony of Us, which premieres tonight.

The map itself shows off the newly opened World Celebration Gardens, as well as the reopened pathways. Guests can now finally once again walk directly through the middle of the park to get from World Discovery to World Nature.

Luminous The Symphony of Us is also noted on the map itself, directing guests to the My Disney Experience app for showtimes.

Speaking of My Disney Experience, the map on that app has also been updated to include the newly open area.

