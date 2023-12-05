New Background Music Composed by Pinar Toprak Debuts at EPCOT

Alongside the opening of World Celebration and Dreamers Point, a beautiful new music loop has debuted at EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

A new background music loop featuring different orchestrations of the wonderful EPCOT theme composed by Pinar Toprak ( Captain Marvel ) debuted today at the park.

) debuted today at the park. While the new music loop debuted with the opening of the World Celebration Gardens, it can be heard throughout the front half of the park in World Nature and World Discovery as well.

The theme was first introduced at the D23 Expo 2019, where Toprak performed the theme with a live orchestra.

It was then introduced into EPCOT itself at the beginning of the 50th anniversary celebrations, used to great effect in the Beacons of Magic show on Spaceship Earth Harmonious

At the D23 Expo 2022

This new music loop replaces the previous, temporary mix of inspirational needledrop tracks.

Take a seat with us and listen to 8 minutes of the beautiful new background music in the video below.

