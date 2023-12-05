New EPCOT Background Music Coming Soon to Streaming Platforms

Walt Disney Imagineers have revealed that the new EPCOT background music that debuted today will soon be available on streaming platforms.

A new background music loop Captain Marvel ) debuted today at the park.

) debuted today at the park. While the new music loop debuted with the opening of the World Celebration Gardens, it can be heard throughout the front half of the park in World Nature and World Discovery as well.

During a tour from Walt Disney Imagineering, we learned that the new EPCOT background music loop, which has already become a fan-favorite, will soon be available on streaming platforms.

No released date has been given at this time.

Take a seat with us and listen to 8 minutes of the beautiful new background music in the video below.

You can hear more of the new music in our video walk-through of World Celebration and Dreamers Point.

