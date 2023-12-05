Photos: “Luminous The Symphony of Us” Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT

EPCOT’s brand-new fireworks spectacular, Luminous The Symphony of Us, is set to debut tonight (December 5th) on the World Showcase Lagoon. To celebrate, a new line of merchandise for the show has been released.

We spotted this new collection at the Creations Shop. There are two apparel items, with this T-Shirt featuring the Luminous logo on the front, with previously released concept artwork of the show on the back.

A black hoodie takes a similar approach, with a small logo on the front and a larger one on the back, alongside the concept art.

There’s also an ornament and a magnet.

Luminous The Symphony of Us will bring guests together around World Showcase Lagoon and shine a light on the shared experiences that connect people across the globe. With a dazzling display of fireworks, fountains, lights and music, the new show will be the perfect finale to a memorable day at EPCOT.

Tune into the Laughing Place YouTube channel at 9:15 p.m. ET for a livestream from the very first performance of Luminous, with a higher quality video of the show to follow!

