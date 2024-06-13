Photos: EPCOT’s Transformation Completes With New CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza

Opened officially on June 10th , guests can enjoy all new areas of EPCOT as the multi-year transformation of the park is now complete with the debut of CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza.

Both CommuniCore Hall and Communicore Plaza retain the spirit of EPCOT, while paying homage to the park’s past, and transform the guest experience and open up the magic of possibilities.

This summer, guests can dance and sing along to the música of the Disney Animation Studios film Encanto.“¡Celebración Encanto!” is a limited-time show that celebrates culture, magic and family, or as the Family Madrigal would say, “cultura, magia y familia.” This is the first show to debut on the newly completed CommuniCore Plaza Stage. It’s full of lively music, laughter and dancing during a sing-along that’s sure to get the whole familia on their feet. Guests may even see Mirabel and Bruno joining in the fun.

Right next to CommuniCore Plaza Stage, a new quick-service food-and-beverage destination called “Festival Favorites” will also open June 10. Here, guests can find a rotating menu of some of the most popular items from the four seasonal EPCOT festivals. At launch, guests will find dishes inspired by Disney Animations’ “Encanto.”

Inside CommuniCore Hall, guests can say hello to Mickey Mouse and his pals in an all-new character greeting location called Mickey & Friends.

These new spaces in World Celebration offer guests a place to relax and recharge while enjoying delicious food and beverage items that will change with the seasons. Here, the possibilities are endless – offering flexible, ever-changing gathering and event space for guests to enjoy a wide variety of dynamic experiences throughout the year – from art exhibitions and live entertainment to cooking demonstrations and more.