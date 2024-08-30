New CFTOD Filing Refers To New Resort Coming To Walt Disney World

A new filing in the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, plus a recent filing for construction permits point to a new resort coming to Walt Disney World, in nearly the exact spot that was previously slated for Reflections: A Disney Lakeside Lodge.
What’s Happening:
- A new filing in the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) on August 28th is getting fans of Walt Disney World Resort Hotels excited, indicating that work may be resuming on what was once called Reflections: A Disney Lakeside Lodge.
- Now referred to as “Project S,” the filing in the CFTOD refers to a Master Services Agreement with Chen Moore and Associates to install new electrical transformers for servicing the new project.
- The document states, “The purpose of this project is to provide a new transformer service yard, transformer loop, and SCADA monitoring cabinets for a new resort."
- Why Reflections though? WDWMagic cites a recent filing for a construction permit for a project at a location between Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, which devotees may recall was pretty darned close to where Reflections was slated to sit, an area that has been cleared and sits in a mostly natural state now, since development halted back in 2020 due to the Global Pandemic.
- The new permit also lists multiple locations close to the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, which also suggests that more of those may be on the way as well.
- Reflections also was reported to have its own set of unique cabin offerings, which could also be why the permit contains multiple addresses.
- However, at this time Disney has made no official announcement regarding a new resort on this land, and while recent permits and the CFTOD filing confirm something is coming to this location, there is no guarantee that it will be the exact Reflections plan (or even the same name!) that was announced back in 2018.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com