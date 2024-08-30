New CFTOD Filing Refers To New Resort Coming To Walt Disney World

A new filing in the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, plus a recent filing for construction permits point to a new resort coming to Walt Disney World, in nearly the exact spot that was previously slated for Reflections: A Disney Lakeside Lodge.

What’s Happening:

A new filing in the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD) on August 28th is getting fans of Walt Disney World Resort Hotels excited, indicating that work may be resuming on what was once called Reflections: A Disney Lakeside Lodge.

Now referred to as “Project S,” the filing in the CFTOD refers to a Master Services Agreement with Chen Moore and Associates to install new electrical transformers for servicing the new project.

The document states, “The purpose of this project is to provide a new transformer service yard, transformer loop, and SCADA monitoring cabinets for a new resort."

Why Reflections though? WDWMagic

The new permit also lists multiple locations close to the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, which also suggests that more of those may be on the way as well.

Reflections also was reported to have its own set of unique cabin offerings, which could also be why the permit contains multiple addresses.

However, at this time Disney has made no official announcement regarding a new resort on this land, and while recent permits and the CFTOD filing confirm something is coming to this location, there is no guarantee that it will be the exact Reflections plan (or even the same name!) that was announced back in 2018.