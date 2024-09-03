Menus Revealed for the 15th Annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The 15th annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is back taking place November 15th and 16th. Menus for the event have been revealed, as well as information on some interactive seminars.

What’s Happening:

Mark your calendars for November 15th and 16th for the 15th annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic.

This year, the event will last longer than ever before, running from 5:30-9:30 p.m. each night.

There will be 45 dishes and 170 beverages with lots of new dishes as well as returning favorites.

In celebration of the 15th anniversary, guests can save 15% on a bundle for tickets

Menus

Shula’s Steak House

Friday and Saturday:

Roasted Linz Heritage Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, Baked Marble

Potatoes, Caramelized Onion Purée, Horseradish, Béarnaise Sauce

Smokin’ D’s BBQ

Friday:

Smoked Hand-Crafted Bacon, Artisanal Bread Purée, Carrot Purée, Braised Greens, Shaved Vinegared Heirloom Apple

Saturday:

Thinly Sliced Peppered and Smoked Beef Brisket, House-Made Organic

Zucchini Pickle, Vidalia Onion, Toasted Fresh Beer Bread

Todd English’s Bluezoo

Friday and Saturday:

Roasted Sablefish, Black Garlic Miso Butter, Braised Sesame Lobster Mushroom, Okinawan Sweet Potatoes

Shaved Asparagus Salad, Carved Cured Yellowfin Tuna, Miso Egg Yolk, Yuzu Kewpie, Sliced Raw Shallot

Cabana Bar and Beach Club

Friday:

Crispy Chicken “Po Boy”, Hand-Breaded Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Creole Mustard Sauce, Soft Roll, House Seasoned Chips

Saturday:

Korean “No Mayo” Salad, Rice Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Cucumber, Kimchi, Cashew, Bibim

The Fountain

Friday:

Burnt Ends & Pimento Melt, Turkey “Burnt Ends”, Hand-Crafted Pimento Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeño-Cheddar Toast

Saturday:

Reuben, Freshly Sliced Corned Beef, Pickled Mustard Seed, Toasted Caraway, Russian Dressing, House-Cured Cabbage, Marble Rye “Bread”

Il Mulino New York Trattoria

Friday:

Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib, Browned Butter Potato Gnocchi, Porcini Mushroom Purée, Pecorino Romano, Fennel, Parsley Salad

Saturday:

Imported Italian Ricotta Cheese Filled Agnolotti, Roasted Broccoli Rabe, Crispy Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Romano Cheese, Lemon Scented Olive Oil

Kimonos

Friday:

Kimonos Roll, Ahi Tuna, Yellowtail, Sustainable Salmon, Wasabi Mayonnaise

Saturday:

Dragon Roll, Crispy Shrimp, Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Kewpie Mayonnaise, Eel Sauce

Amare

Friday:

Hand-Made Harissa Spiced Lamb Sausage, Bulgar Wheat, Smoked Yogurt, Fennel-Onion Salad

Saturday:

Spanakorizo, Medium Grained Imported Rice, Wilted Organic Spinach, Lemon, Fresh Spearmint, Seared Chicken

Garden Grove

Friday:

Seared Sea Bass, Tomato Fondue, Braised Cannellini Beans, Lucques Olives, Artichoke, Mani Olive Oil

Saturday:

Candied Baby Roasted Beets, Orange, Pistachio Butter, Whipped Herbed Cheese

Picabu

Friday:

Vegetable Galette Slider, Griddled, Hand-Formed Zucchini and Carrot “Cake”, Secret Sauce, Sweet Onion-Mustard Relish, Tomato “Jelly”, Locally Sourced Brioche Bun

Saturday:

Shrimp and Grits, Cheesy Heirloom White Corn Grits, Marinated and Seared Shrimp, Creole Sauce

Rosa Mexicano

Friday and Saturday:

Crispy Cauliflower Tempura Taco, Green Mango Slaw, Chile De Arbol Hot Sauce, Flour Tortilla

Baja Style Fish Taco, Shaved Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Rosa Mexicano White Sauce, Corn Tortilla

Signature Classic Guacamole en Molcajete, Fresh Tortilla Chips, Roasted Tomato Salsa

Chinatown

Friday and Saturday:

Pan Seared Vegan Dumpling, Spicy Sauce

Shu Mein, Shanghai Noodle, Braised Tofu, Shiitake Mushroom, Bamboo, Vegan Broth

Congee, Slow Cooked Rice Porridge, Shrimp Dumpling, Fried Shallot, Green Onion, Garlic, Crispy Chili Flakes

Gua Bao, Sweet and Spicy Glazed Pork Belly, Pickled Cucumber, Red Chile, Toasted Sesame, Hot Sauce

For The Love Of Florida

Friday and Saturday:

Seminole Pumpkin Fry Bread, Pumpkin Flavored Fry Bread, Powdered Sugar, Warm Pumpkin Spice Sauce

Grilled Florida Oysters, House-Made Kumquat Hot Sauce, Shallot Butter

Slow Roasted Pernil, Garlic and Sour Orange Marinated Crispy Skinned Pork, White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Fresh Lime

Butter Poached Bay Scallops, Florida Corn Purée, Charred Scallion Vinaigrette, Radish Threads, Shallot Butter

Beer Garden

Friday and Saturday:

Potato Dumpling, Smoked Onion Dip, Crispy Bacon

Crispy Buffalo Wings, Hot Sauce, Celery Sticks, Blue Cheese Dressing

Miso Butter Tossed Brussels Sprouts, Chili Crisp, Sesame Seeds, Dynamite Sauce

Yert’s Boiled Peanuts

Carnival Corner

Friday and Saturday:

Creamy Chipotle Macaroni and Cheese, Smoked Ham, Scallion Crema

Baked Corn Dog Bites, Hot Honey, Green Onion, Potato Sticks

Griddled Cheesy Florida Corn Cakes, Late Harvest Florida Corn, Heritage Corn Meal, Parmesan Cheese

Pastry

Friday and Saturday:

Caramel Banana Crème Brûlée

Fresh Strawberry, Burnt Miso Tartlet

Walnut Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Mousse, Candied Pineapple

Nougat Rum Dark Chocolate Mousse

Pistachio Raspberry Mousse, White Chocolate Foam

Chocolate Blackberry Choux Pu

Coconut Tapioca Mango Mousse

Mandarin Cream Beignet

Seminars

The event will also feature three interactive seminars

These will all take place at Swan Reserve on November 16th from 4:30–5:30 p.m and cost $85 per person, excluding tax. Beer Here! will take guests on a flavorful journey through Florida’s craft beer scene, celebrating the vibrant and diverse brews of the Sunshine State Salud! A Journey Through Spain guides attendees through Spain’s rich winemaking heritage, with cuisine pairing tips and more Craft Cocktails, a fan favorite, breaks down the components of a great cocktail and how to make a perfect drink in your own home

