Menus Revealed for the 15th Annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The 15th annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is back taking place November 15th and 16th. Menus for the event have been revealed, as well as information on some interactive seminars.
What’s Happening:
- Mark your calendars for November 15th and 16th for the 15th annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic.
- This year, the event will last longer than ever before, running from 5:30-9:30 p.m. each night.
- There will be 45 dishes and 170 beverages with lots of new dishes as well as returning favorites.
- In celebration of the 15th anniversary, guests can save 15% on a bundle for tickets on both Friday and Saturday nights.
Menus
Shula’s Steak House
Friday and Saturday:
- Roasted Linz Heritage Black Angus Beef Tenderloin, Baked Marble
- Potatoes, Caramelized Onion Purée, Horseradish, Béarnaise Sauce
Smokin’ D’s BBQ
Friday:
- Smoked Hand-Crafted Bacon, Artisanal Bread Purée, Carrot Purée, Braised Greens, Shaved Vinegared Heirloom Apple
Saturday:
- Thinly Sliced Peppered and Smoked Beef Brisket, House-Made Organic
- Zucchini Pickle, Vidalia Onion, Toasted Fresh Beer Bread
Todd English’s Bluezoo
Friday and Saturday:
- Roasted Sablefish, Black Garlic Miso Butter, Braised Sesame Lobster Mushroom, Okinawan Sweet Potatoes
- Shaved Asparagus Salad, Carved Cured Yellowfin Tuna, Miso Egg Yolk, Yuzu Kewpie, Sliced Raw Shallot
Cabana Bar and Beach Club
Friday:
- Crispy Chicken “Po Boy”, Hand-Breaded Chicken, Iceberg Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Creole Mustard Sauce, Soft Roll, House Seasoned Chips
Saturday:
- Korean “No Mayo” Salad, Rice Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Cucumber, Kimchi, Cashew, Bibim
The Fountain
Friday:
- Burnt Ends & Pimento Melt, Turkey “Burnt Ends”, Hand-Crafted Pimento Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Jalapeño-Cheddar Toast
Saturday:
- Reuben, Freshly Sliced Corned Beef, Pickled Mustard Seed, Toasted Caraway, Russian Dressing, House-Cured Cabbage, Marble Rye “Bread”
Il Mulino New York Trattoria
Friday:
- Red Wine Braised Beef Short Rib, Browned Butter Potato Gnocchi, Porcini Mushroom Purée, Pecorino Romano, Fennel, Parsley Salad
Saturday:
- Imported Italian Ricotta Cheese Filled Agnolotti, Roasted Broccoli Rabe, Crispy Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Romano Cheese, Lemon Scented Olive Oil
Kimonos
Friday:
- Kimonos Roll, Ahi Tuna, Yellowtail, Sustainable Salmon, Wasabi Mayonnaise
Saturday:
- Dragon Roll, Crispy Shrimp, Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Kewpie Mayonnaise, Eel Sauce
Amare
Friday:
- Hand-Made Harissa Spiced Lamb Sausage, Bulgar Wheat, Smoked Yogurt, Fennel-Onion Salad
Saturday:
- Spanakorizo, Medium Grained Imported Rice, Wilted Organic Spinach, Lemon, Fresh Spearmint, Seared Chicken
Garden Grove
Friday:
- Seared Sea Bass, Tomato Fondue, Braised Cannellini Beans, Lucques Olives, Artichoke, Mani Olive Oil
Saturday:
- Candied Baby Roasted Beets, Orange, Pistachio Butter, Whipped Herbed Cheese
Picabu
Friday:
- Vegetable Galette Slider, Griddled, Hand-Formed Zucchini and Carrot “Cake”, Secret Sauce, Sweet Onion-Mustard Relish, Tomato “Jelly”, Locally Sourced Brioche Bun
Saturday:
- Shrimp and Grits, Cheesy Heirloom White Corn Grits, Marinated and Seared Shrimp, Creole Sauce
Rosa Mexicano
Friday and Saturday:
- Crispy Cauliflower Tempura Taco, Green Mango Slaw, Chile De Arbol Hot Sauce, Flour Tortilla
- Baja Style Fish Taco, Shaved Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Rosa Mexicano White Sauce, Corn Tortilla
- Signature Classic Guacamole en Molcajete, Fresh Tortilla Chips, Roasted Tomato Salsa
Chinatown
Friday and Saturday:
- Pan Seared Vegan Dumpling, Spicy Sauce
- Shu Mein, Shanghai Noodle, Braised Tofu, Shiitake Mushroom, Bamboo, Vegan Broth
- Congee, Slow Cooked Rice Porridge, Shrimp Dumpling, Fried Shallot, Green Onion, Garlic, Crispy Chili Flakes
- Gua Bao, Sweet and Spicy Glazed Pork Belly, Pickled Cucumber, Red Chile, Toasted Sesame, Hot Sauce
For The Love Of Florida
Friday and Saturday:
- Seminole Pumpkin Fry Bread, Pumpkin Flavored Fry Bread, Powdered Sugar, Warm Pumpkin Spice Sauce
- Grilled Florida Oysters, House-Made Kumquat Hot Sauce, Shallot Butter
- Slow Roasted Pernil, Garlic and Sour Orange Marinated Crispy Skinned Pork, White Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains, Fresh Lime
- Butter Poached Bay Scallops, Florida Corn Purée, Charred Scallion Vinaigrette, Radish Threads, Shallot Butter
Beer Garden
Friday and Saturday:
- Potato Dumpling, Smoked Onion Dip, Crispy Bacon
- Crispy Buffalo Wings, Hot Sauce, Celery Sticks, Blue Cheese Dressing
- Miso Butter Tossed Brussels Sprouts, Chili Crisp, Sesame Seeds, Dynamite Sauce
- Yert’s Boiled Peanuts
Carnival Corner
Friday and Saturday:
- Creamy Chipotle Macaroni and Cheese, Smoked Ham, Scallion Crema
- Baked Corn Dog Bites, Hot Honey, Green Onion, Potato Sticks
- Griddled Cheesy Florida Corn Cakes, Late Harvest Florida Corn, Heritage Corn Meal, Parmesan Cheese
Pastry
Friday and Saturday:
- Caramel Banana Crème Brûlée
- Fresh Strawberry, Burnt Miso Tartlet
- Walnut Carrot Cake, Cream Cheese Mousse, Candied Pineapple
- Nougat Rum Dark Chocolate Mousse
- Pistachio Raspberry Mousse, White Chocolate Foam
- Chocolate Blackberry Choux Pu
- Coconut Tapioca Mango Mousse
- Mandarin Cream Beignet
Seminars
- The event will also feature three interactive seminars taught by members of the resort’s food and beverage team.
- These will all take place at Swan Reserve on November 16th from 4:30–5:30 p.m and cost $85 per person, excluding tax.
- Beer Here! will take guests on a flavorful journey through Florida’s craft beer scene, celebrating the vibrant and diverse brews of the Sunshine State
- Salud! A Journey Through Spain guides attendees through Spain’s rich winemaking heritage, with cuisine pairing tips and more
- Craft Cocktails, a fan favorite, breaks down the components of a great cocktail and how to make a perfect drink in your own home
