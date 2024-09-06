New Mooncake Heads To EPCOT In Honor Of Moon Festival

In celebration of the Moon Festival, a new treat is heading to EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

A new mooncake is being added to the China Global Marketplace for a limited time in celebration of the Moon Festival.

The new Snowy Mooncake is a butterfly pea flower-infused snow skin mooncake with creamy custard filling.

If you want to try, you have from September 8th through the 21st to grab one for yourself.

While this item might be limited time, the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival runs now through November 23rd with an entire world of delicious treats.

