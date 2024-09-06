New Mooncake Heads To EPCOT In Honor Of Moon Festival

In celebration of the Moon Festival, a new treat is heading to EPCOT.
What’s Happening:
- A new mooncake is being added to the China Global Marketplace for a limited time in celebration of the Moon Festival.
- The new Snowy Mooncake is a butterfly pea flower-infused snow skin mooncake with creamy custard filling.
- If you want to try, you have from September 8th through the 21st to grab one for yourself.
- While this item might be limited time, the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival runs now through November 23rd with an entire world of delicious treats.
