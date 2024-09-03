Plant-Based Options at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2024

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is officially here, running now through November 23rd, 2024. There are many different booths out there for guests to enjoy, but for those who eat plant-based, you'll want to know what your options are. Thankfully, Disney does mark these options with a little green leaf.

There are some new options as well as returning favorites. Before we dive into what is available, we want to make a special note for those who are vegetarian or vegan. The Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Buffalo Sauce have not returned this year, and on the menu at Bramblewood Bites you’ll see the Cast Iron Brussels Sprouts dish. This is a different dish and is NOT vegetarian as it is tossed in a bacon-based vinaigrette.

What’s New:

NEW Impossible Chili Macaroni and Cheese

  • Macatizers at CommuniCore Hall

NEW Impossible Montreal Style Burger Slider

NEW  Impossible Spicy Sausage

  • At Refreshment Outpost between China and Germany

Returning Menu Items:

Guava Cake

  • At Shimmering Sips between Canada and Mexico

Fried Falafel Pita & Stone-baked Moroccan Bread

  • At Tangierine Cafe in Moroccan

Fried Falafel Pita

  • At Tangierine Cafe in Moroccan

Impossible Moussaka

  • At Greece between France and Morocco

Potato and Pea Samosas

  • At India between China and the Refreshment Outpost

Ramen with Tofu

  • At The Noodle Exchange Near Disney Traders

Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders

  • At Brew-Wing Lab in The Odyssey Pavilion

Frozen Pomegranate & Raspberry Tea

  • At The Odyssey Pavilion

Adobo Yuca Fries

  • At The Fry Basket Near Refreshment Station

Planning a Trip?:

  • If you are wanting to plan a vacation check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy