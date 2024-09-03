Plant-Based Options at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2024

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is officially here, running now through November 23rd, 2024. There are many different booths out there for guests to enjoy, but for those who eat plant-based, you'll want to know what your options are. Thankfully, Disney does mark these options with a little green leaf.
There are some new options as well as returning favorites. Before we dive into what is available, we want to make a special note for those who are vegetarian or vegan. The Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Buffalo Sauce have not returned this year, and on the menu at Bramblewood Bites you’ll see the Cast Iron Brussels Sprouts dish. This is a different dish and is NOT vegetarian as it is tossed in a bacon-based vinaigrette.
What’s New:
NEW Impossible Chili Macaroni and Cheese
- Macatizers at CommuniCore Hall
NEW Impossible Montreal Style Burger Slider
- At Flavors From Fire near Test Track
NEW Impossible Spicy Sausage
- At Refreshment Outpost between China and Germany
Returning Menu Items:
Guava Cake
- At Shimmering Sips between Canada and Mexico
Fried Falafel Pita & Stone-baked Moroccan Bread
- At Tangierine Cafe in Moroccan
Fried Falafel Pita
- At Tangierine Cafe in Moroccan
Impossible Moussaka
- At Greece between France and Morocco
Potato and Pea Samosas
- At India between China and the Refreshment Outpost
Ramen with Tofu
- At The Noodle Exchange Near Disney Traders
Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders
- At Brew-Wing Lab in The Odyssey Pavilion
Frozen Pomegranate & Raspberry Tea
- At The Odyssey Pavilion
Adobo Yuca Fries
- At The Fry Basket Near Refreshment Station
