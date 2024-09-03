Plant-Based Options at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2024

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is officially here, running now through November 23rd, 2024. There are many different booths out there for guests to enjoy, but for those who eat plant-based, you'll want to know what your options are. Thankfully, Disney does mark these options with a little green leaf.

There are some new options as well as returning favorites. Before we dive into what is available, we want to make a special note for those who are vegetarian or vegan. The Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Buffalo Sauce have not returned this year, and on the menu at Bramblewood Bites you’ll see the Cast Iron Brussels Sprouts dish. This is a different dish and is NOT vegetarian as it is tossed in a bacon-based vinaigrette.

What’s New:

NEW Impossible Chili Macaroni and Cheese

Macatizers at CommuniCore Hall

NEW Impossible Montreal Style Burger Slider

At Flavors From Fire near Test Track

NEW Impossible Spicy Sausage

At Refreshment Outpost between China and Germany

Returning Menu Items:

Guava Cake

At Shimmering Sips between Canada and Mexico

Fried Falafel Pita & Stone-baked Moroccan Bread

At Tangierine Cafe in Moroccan

Fried Falafel Pita

At Tangierine Cafe in Moroccan

Impossible Moussaka

At Greece between France and Morocco

Potato and Pea Samosas

At India between China and the Refreshment Outpost

Ramen with Tofu

At The Noodle Exchange Near Disney Traders

Impossible Buffalo Chicken Tenders

At Brew-Wing Lab in The Odyssey Pavilion

Frozen Pomegranate & Raspberry Tea

At The Odyssey Pavilion

Adobo Yuca Fries

At The Fry Basket Near Refreshment Station

Planning a Trip?:

