TRON Lightcycle / Run Dropping Virtual Queue, Introducing Standby Line Next Week

The time many Walt Disney World regulars have been waiting for is upon us, as TRON Lightcycle / Run will be switching from virtual queue to a standby queue in just a few days.

  • Beginning Monday, September 9th, visitors to the Magic Kingdom will be able to experience TRON Lightcycle / Run through a standby queue, instead of the virtual queue that the attraction has used since it first opened.
  • Of course, guests will also still be able to purchase a Lightning Lane Single Pass to experience the attraction.
  • Disney notes that virtual queues will still be utilized for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at this time.
  • This will be a welcome change for many Magic Kingdom visitors who have had to decide between TRON and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when selecting their virtual queue experience in the mornings.
  • Disney has utilized a standby queue in the past for TRON, but only during after-hours events such as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

