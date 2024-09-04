Reservations for Popular Disney Jollywood Nights Experience Set To Open Later This Month

Disney Jollywood Nights is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and reservations for one of their more popular experiences during the event are set to open later this month.

What’s Happening:

Jazzy Holidays at the Hollywood Brown Derby is slated to return alongside the separate-ticket holiday event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Jollywood Nights.

Reservations for this limited-capacity experience are set to open on September 17th for the event nights at the park, which kick off on November 9th and and run through December 21st, 2024.

One of the more popular aspects of Disney Jollywood Nights, Jazzy Holidays at the Hollywood Brown Derby allows those in attendance to sip craft cocktails and enjoy a menu of lighter fare while a pianist plays jazzy and smooth renditions of holiday favorites.

However, though Disney Jollywood Nights is a separate ticket event on it’s own, Jazzy Holidays itself is a limited-capacity experience, and reservations for it are highly recommended.

To book the experience once the booking window is open, guests MUST have a valid ticket to Disney Jollywood Nights, and securing a reservation for Jazzy Holidays at the Hollywood Brown Derby is not a ticket/admission to Disney Jollywood Nights.

It should also be noted that while the experience does take place at The Hollywood Brown Derby, the usual restaurant menu is not available during the event. Only a special event-exclusive menu will be offered.

2024 Disney Jollywood Nights party dates are as follows: November 9, 13, 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 December 2, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21

Disney Jollywood Nights Event tickets start at $159 and vary by date.

