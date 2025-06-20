Stream the New Soundtrack to the Latest "TRON" Video Game "TRON: Catalyst"

The music is now available on most major platforms.

Though the game has been out for a few days, fans can now listen to the official soundtrack for the new TRON: Catalyst on major music platforms.

What’s Happening:

The official soundtrack for the new video game, TRON: Catalyst, has arrived on major streaming platforms, welcoming fans back to The Grid.

has arrived on major streaming platforms, welcoming fans back to The Grid. Composer and Producer Dan Le Sac revealed the news on social media, with a clip of some of the music as heard in the game playing.

Tron: Catalyst is here!… Hope y’all enjoy it, and eternally grateful to Bithell Games & Disney for having faith in me to do it. https://t.co/5MDyyaGCtF pic.twitter.com/CGtHX7APT0 — dan le sac 🦄💣 (@danlesac) June 20, 2025

TRON: Catalyst pulls players back into the world of Disney’s TRON to battle multiple opposing factions in the latest imaginative story from Bithell Games, who previously created TRON: Identity. TRON: Catalyst is an all-new story-driven, isometric action adventure game, set in the immersive and diverse locations of the Arq Grid introduced in TRON: Identity.

In the game, players will play as Exo, a highly resilient and resourceful program wielding an unexpected power known as the Glitch, gaining strength and abilities which the overlords of the Arq Grid’s crumbling society seek to bring under control. They can Ride Light Cycles, engage in Identity Disc combat, and more as players are relentlessly pursued through the city and beyond by Conn, a malevolent program with an agenda of his own, while uncovering more about the glitches that threaten the stability of this world.

TRON: Catalyst is now available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch!

