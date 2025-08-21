Marvel Heroes Enter the Grid for New TRON: ARES Variant Covers
Get ready, Programs! Marvel Comics has announced a new line of variant covers to celebrate the highly anticipated release of Disney's TRON: Ares, which hits theaters on October 10. This electrifying collection will see some of Marvel’s most iconic characters reimagined in the sleek, neon-infused world of TRON.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Comics is releasing ten new variant covers throughout October, featuring top heroes transported to the cyber realm of TRON.
- See heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and even Jeff the Land Shark re-envisioned as super-powered Programs, complete with light suits and Identity Discs.
- The new light suit designs are directly inspired by Ares, the sophisticated Program at the center of the new film who bridges the digital and real worlds.
- This marks the second major TRON crossover for Marvel, following the popular variant cover series released in 2010 to celebrate TRON: Legacy.
- The covers are brought to life by some of the biggest names in the comic book industry, including Phil Noto, Mahmud Asrar, Mirka Andolfo, and more.
- Check out the complete list of covers and their on-sale dates to make sure you don't miss out!
On Sale October 1
New Avengers #5 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Hicham Habchi
Ultimate Wolverine #10 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Phil Noto
On Sale October 8
Avengers #31 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar
On Sale October 15
Captain America #4 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Stephen Segovia
Incredible Hulk #30 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Ben Su
On Sale October 22
Jeff the Land Shark #5 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Rod Reis
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Paco Medina
Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #13 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio
Ultimate Spider-Man #22 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Javier Fernandez
On Sale October 29
Black Cat #3 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Mirka Andolfo
