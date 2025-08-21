Marvel Heroes Enter the Grid for New TRON: ARES Variant Covers

Fan-favorite heroes from Avengers to Spider-Man enter the Grid this October to celebrate the upcoming film.

Get ready, Programs! Marvel Comics has announced a new line of variant covers to celebrate the highly anticipated release of Disney's TRON: Ares, which hits theaters on October 10. This electrifying collection will see some of Marvel’s most iconic characters reimagined in the sleek, neon-infused world of TRON.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics is releasing ten new variant covers throughout October, featuring top heroes transported to the cyber realm of TRON.

See heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and even Jeff the Land Shark re-envisioned as super-powered Programs, complete with light suits and Identity Discs.

The new light suit designs are directly inspired by Ares, the sophisticated Program at the center of the new film who bridges the digital and real worlds.

This marks the second major TRON crossover for Marvel, following the popular variant cover series released in 2010 to celebrate TRON: Legacy .

. The covers are brought to life by some of the biggest names in the comic book industry, including Phil Noto, Mahmud Asrar, Mirka Andolfo, and more.

Check out the complete list of covers and their on-sale dates to make sure you don't miss out!

On Sale October 1

New Avengers #5 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Hicham Habchi

Ultimate Wolverine #10 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Phil Noto

On Sale October 8

Avengers #31 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar

On Sale October 15

Captain America #4 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Stephen Segovia

Incredible Hulk #30 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Ben Su

On Sale October 22

Jeff the Land Shark #5 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Rod Reis

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Paco Medina

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #13 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio

Ultimate Spider-Man #22 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Javier Fernandez

On Sale October 29

Black Cat #3 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Mirka Andolfo

