Marvel Heroes Enter the Grid for New TRON: ARES Variant Covers

Fan-favorite heroes from Avengers to Spider-Man enter the Grid this October to celebrate the upcoming film.
Get ready, Programs! Marvel Comics has announced a new line of variant covers to celebrate the highly anticipated release of Disney's TRON: Ares, which hits theaters on October 10. This electrifying collection will see some of Marvel’s most iconic characters reimagined in the sleek, neon-infused world of TRON.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Comics is releasing ten new variant covers throughout October, featuring top heroes transported to the cyber realm of TRON.
  • See heroes like Captain America, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and even Jeff the Land Shark re-envisioned as super-powered Programs, complete with light suits and Identity Discs.
  • The new light suit designs are directly inspired by Ares, the sophisticated Program at the center of the new film who bridges the digital and real worlds.
  • This marks the second major TRON crossover for Marvel, following the popular variant cover series released in 2010 to celebrate TRON: Legacy.
  • The covers are brought to life by some of the biggest names in the comic book industry, including Phil Noto, Mahmud Asrar, Mirka Andolfo, and more.
  • Check out the complete list of covers and their on-sale dates to make sure you don't miss out!

On Sale October 1

New Avengers #5 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Hicham Habchi

Ultimate Wolverine #10 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Phil Noto

On Sale October 8

Avengers #31 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Mahmud Asrar

On Sale October 15

Captain America #4 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Stephen Segovia

Incredible Hulk #30 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Ben Su

On Sale October 22

Jeff the Land Shark #5 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Rod Reis

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Paco Medina

Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #13 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio

Ultimate Spider-Man #22 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Javier Fernandez

On Sale October 29

Black Cat #3 Tron: Ares Variant Cover by Mirka Andolfo

