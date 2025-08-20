Marvel Comics to Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with "Echo: Seeker of Truth"

A Cousin's Disappearance Sets Echo on a New Journey in Los Angeles.

Marvel is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a brand new comic book special highlighting Cheyenne and Mexican American superhero Echo.

What’s Happening:

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Marvel Comics is set to debut Echo: Seeker of Truth , a new Marvel’s Voices special.

, a new Marvel’s Voices special. Co-written by Black Eyed Peas member Jimmy “Taboo" Gomez and B. Earl, the pair are reuning for the new epic after working on 2023’s Daredevil & Echo limited-series and the upcoming Ultimate Hawkeye one-shot.

limited-series and the upcoming one-shot. Jim Terry is set to provide illustration for the adventure

The Cheyenne and Mexican American hero’s new adventure is set to take her to Los Angeles.

After her cousin goes missing, Echo heads to LA to figure out what happened to her.

When her investigation leads to a string of disappearances centered around a wellness cult called Wisteria Meadows, Echo will uncover a truth she never could’ve imagined.

Echo: Seeker of Truth #1 will feature a gorgeous cover created by David Mack, which you can check out below.

Available for preorder now, Echo: Seeker of Truth #1 is set to hit shelves on November 5th.

What They’re Saying:

Taboo, Co-writer: “Being able to write our second Echo story feels like a super power or strength. As a proud Native American/ Mexican storyteller, having that platform to co-write about super heroes that resonate within our Marvel Universe, is what I call ‘good medicine’ and much needed to inspire our readers. Celebrating the beauty of Echo as our hero is like painting a vibrant mural across the comic book landscape. We aren't just creating stories, these are like bridges to communities, empowerment, and authentic representation."

“Being able to write our second Echo story feels like a super power or strength. As a proud Native American/ Mexican storyteller, having that platform to co-write about super heroes that resonate within our Marvel Universe, is what I call ‘good medicine’ and much needed to inspire our readers. Celebrating the beauty of Echo as our hero is like painting a vibrant mural across the comic book landscape. We aren't just creating stories, these are like bridges to communities, empowerment, and authentic representation." B. Earl, Co-writer: “Being a storyteller who loves to marry myth to pop culture, it’s exciting to be able to revisit Echo in a tale that will bring another dimension to her abilities," B. Earl added. “When our editors asked us to develop a new power for her, we made sure to build it into our own mythic language that was revealed in a previous series. For me this story is also an homage to L.A., being born and raised on the East Coast with a dream to find my way to Hollywood… a dream that ultimately led me to this incredible Marvel journey with Taboo that we have been on for these past several years."

Marvel in VR:

During the ongoing Gamescon in Germany, Marvel Entertainment revealed new information about their upcoming Deadpool VR experience.

Set to debut on Meta Quest 3 and 3S this November, you can read more about the new game and check out a new story trailer here

Read More Marvel: