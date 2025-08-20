Marvel Comics to Celebrate Native American Heritage Month with "Echo: Seeker of Truth"
A Cousin's Disappearance Sets Echo on a New Journey in Los Angeles.
Marvel is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with a brand new comic book special highlighting Cheyenne and Mexican American superhero Echo.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Marvel Comics is set to debut Echo: Seeker of Truth, a new Marvel’s Voices special.
- Co-written by Black Eyed Peas member Jimmy “Taboo" Gomez and B. Earl, the pair are reuning for the new epic after working on 2023’s Daredevil & Echo limited-series and the upcoming Ultimate Hawkeye one-shot.
- Jim Terry is set to provide illustration for the adventure
- The Cheyenne and Mexican American hero’s new adventure is set to take her to Los Angeles.
- After her cousin goes missing, Echo heads to LA to figure out what happened to her.
- When her investigation leads to a string of disappearances centered around a wellness cult called Wisteria Meadows, Echo will uncover a truth she never could’ve imagined.
- Echo: Seeker of Truth #1 will feature a gorgeous cover created by David Mack, which you can check out below.
- Available for preorder now, Echo: Seeker of Truth #1 is set to hit shelves on November 5th.
What They’re Saying:
- Taboo, Co-writer: “Being able to write our second Echo story feels like a super power or strength. As a proud Native American/ Mexican storyteller, having that platform to co-write about super heroes that resonate within our Marvel Universe, is what I call ‘good medicine’ and much needed to inspire our readers. Celebrating the beauty of Echo as our hero is like painting a vibrant mural across the comic book landscape. We aren't just creating stories, these are like bridges to communities, empowerment, and authentic representation."
- B. Earl, Co-writer: “Being a storyteller who loves to marry myth to pop culture, it’s exciting to be able to revisit Echo in a tale that will bring another dimension to her abilities," B. Earl added. “When our editors asked us to develop a new power for her, we made sure to build it into our own mythic language that was revealed in a previous series. For me this story is also an homage to L.A., being born and raised on the East Coast with a dream to find my way to Hollywood… a dream that ultimately led me to this incredible Marvel journey with Taboo that we have been on for these past several years."
