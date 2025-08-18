Marvel Knights' Epic "The World to Come" Concludes as "Punisher" Continues the Legacy

The final issue cover for the Priest/Quesada saga and the second issue cover for the Palmiotti/Panosian series have been revealed for this November.

Marvel Comics is ready for the next chapter of its celebrated Marvel Knights revival, revealing that the imprint's flagship title is set for a dramatic finale this fall, just as its gritty spinoff series kicks into high gear.

What’s Happening:

The six-issue limited series Marvel Knights: The World to Come , from the legendary creative team of writer Christopher Priest and artist Joe Quesada, will reach its conclusion with issue #6 on sale November 5.

The series has presented a bold new future for the Marvel Universe, exploring the legacy of its heroes and the world they leave behind, centering on a world-spanning conflict between Wakanda's T'Challa and the enigmatic Ketema.

Emerging from this new landscape is Marvel Knights: Punisher , a four-issue limited series from original Marvel Knights co-founder Jimmy Palmiotti and artist Dan Panosian.

Marvel Knights: The World to Come #6 goes on sale November 5, while Marvel Knights: Punisher #2 hits stands on November 19.

A Grand, Gritty Finale

The conclusion to The World to Come pits T’Challa against Ketema with the fate of the entire world hanging in the balance, serving as a climactic culmination of the new Marvel Knights vision.

Meanwhile, the second issue of Punisher finds Frank Castle in a seemingly impossible situation: captured.

finds Frank Castle in a seemingly impossible situation: captured. The series promises a shocking look at what it takes to imprison one of the world's most dangerous men, and what his enemies will do to keep him there.

About the Original Marvel Knights Imprint

The Marvel Knights name carries significant weight for comic book fans, representing a pivotal era that arguably saved Marvel Comics and set the tone for modern superhero storytelling.

Launched in 1998, the Marvel Knights (MK) line was an initiative to revitalize several of Marvel's street-level characters. At the time, Marvel was emerging from bankruptcy and needed a creative jolt.

(MK) line was an initiative to revitalize several of Marvel's street-level characters. At the time, Marvel was emerging from bankruptcy and needed a creative jolt. Marvel outsourced four titles— Daredevil , Black Panther , The Punisher , and Inhumans —to Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti's company, Event Comics. They were given immense creative freedom to tell standalone, mature stories.

, , , and —to Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti's company, Event Comics. They were given immense creative freedom to tell standalone, mature stories. MK books were defined by their darker, grittier, and more character-driven narratives. They felt more like prestige cable dramas than traditional superhero comics, utilizing top-tier talent to tell definitive stories.

The imprint produced some of the most iconic comic runs of the modern age. Kevin Smith and Joe Quesada's Daredevil run brought the character back to prominence. Christopher Priest's Black Panther redefined T'Challa for a new generation. Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon's The Punisher (in the "Welcome Back, Frank" series) is considered by many to be the definitive take on the character.

The success of Marvel Knights was monumental. It led to Joe Quesada becoming Marvel's Editor-in-Chief in 2000, ushering in a new era of creative renaissance. The imprint's grounded, cinematic tone directly influenced 21st-century superhero films and was the clear blueprint for Marvel's Netflix shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher.

