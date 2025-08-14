Disney+ Announces the Official Streaming Date for Thunderbolts
The MCU's latest team-up film gets a second chance to find its audience at home.
Marvel Studios has announced the official streaming release date for its super-powered team-up, Thunderbolts.
What’s Happening:
- Thunderbolts will be available for all Disney+ subscribers to stream beginning Wednesday, August 27, 2025.
- The streaming debut comes less than a month after the film concluded its theatrical run, a rapid turnaround strategy Marvel has employed for recent underperforming titles.
- The film ended its run grossing $382.4M worldwide, but despite the low box office, the film was generally well-received by fans who did see it, with a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
- We gave a positive review to the film, saying it “balances its humor, heart, and action perfectly while offering surprises at every turn."
About the Thunderbolts:
- The Thunderbolts team has a rich and surprising history in Marvel Comics, often far more complex than a simple government-led task force.
- The team first appeared in The Incredible Hulk #449 in 1997, created by writer Kurt Busiek and artist Mark Bagley. They were presented as a new team of heroes stepping up to protect the world after the Avengers were presumed dead.
- The final page of Thunderbolts #1 revealed the team's true identity: they were secretly the supervillain group known as the Masters of Evil, led by Baron Zemo in disguise as "Citizen V." Their plan was to earn public trust before revealing themselves and conquering the world.
- The twist was that several members of the team found they genuinely enjoyed being heroes. This led to a rebellion against Zemo, and the team—under new leadership from the Avenger Hawkeye—began a long and complicated journey toward actual redemption.
- Over the years, the Thunderbolts roster and mission have changed dramatically. The team has been a government-sponsored villain reform program (similar to DC's Suicide Squad), a personal strike force for Norman Osborn during his Dark Reign era, and a public-facing superhero team led by Luke Cage.
- Many characters from the MCU film have led or been prominent members of the team in the comics at various points, including Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) and Yelena Belova. The team's original namesake, General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, eventually became the Red Hulk and formed his own version of the team.
- If you want to see where it all began, the original Thunderbolts comic run is available to read on the Marvel Unlimited app.
More Marvel News:
- Kingpin Gives ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 3 a "Very Good Chance" of Happening
- Doctor Strange Stranded in Asgard for New Ongoing Comic Series This December
- Marvel's First Family Meets America's Finest During Secret "Fantastic Four" Screenings
- Spidey Splits in Two This November in these New Marvel Reveals
- Tom Holland Suits Up as Filming Begins on “Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com