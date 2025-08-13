Spidey Splits in Two This November in these New Marvel Reveals
Two new issues of Amazing Spider-Man split the hero in two, introducing new villains, a new Spider-Slayer, and a cosmic new direction.
Marvel Comics has just pulled back the curtain on the next chapter of Spider-Man’s journey!
What’s Happening:
- This November, the road to the milestone Amazing Spider-Man #1000 continues with two explosive issues that will see Peter Parker literally pulled in two wildly different directions.
- Following a brutal encounter with the new villain Hellgate, there are now two Spider-Men. The mystery of how and why is the central conflict driving the series forward.
- One Spider-Man is rocketing through the stars! This intergalactic adventure, written by Joe Kelly with art by Pepe Larraz, promises a new suit, new allies, and a "giant alien beast." This issue also marks the first full appearance of a major new character. Amazing Spider-Man #15 (Legacy #979) goes on sale November 5th.
- The other Spider-Man remains in New York City, but he’s not the friendly neighborhood hero we know. This darker Spidey is dishing out justice with an "unfriendly manner" and will face two new threats: Tombstone's terrifying ally Plague RX and a brand-new, technologically advanced Spider-Slayer. This issue also features the debut of a new teen hero named Kintsugi.
- Written by Joe Kelly with art by John Romita Jr., Amazing Spider-Man #16 (Legacy #980) hits shelves on November 19th.
- The upcoming issues continue the blockbuster run from the creative team of Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr. as the title builds momentum towards its 1000th issue in 2026.
What They’re Saying:
- Synopsis of Amazing Spider-Man #15 (Legacy #979): “Spider-Man takes on a challenge of single combat to save his new crew and finds himself between a rock and a GIANT ALIEN BEAST INTENT ON HIS DEATH! Not only does Spider-Man learn aspects of his quest that he didn’t expect, but his companions learn things about Spider-Man that THEY didn’t expect. Witness the first full appearance of a new major character!"
- Synopsis of Amazing Spider-Man #16 (Legacy #980): “Part of being Spider-Man is facing horrific scientifically wondrous SPIDER-SLAYERS! This new Spider-Slayer is particularly dangerous and endangers not only Spider-Man but the new teen hero KINTSUGI! Aunt May drops some wisdom that you won’t forget anytime soon! And what about the new villain PLAGUE RX?!"
A Legacy of Spider-Slayers and the Art of Kintsugi
- While fans are buzzing about the two Spider-Men, the announcement of a new Spider-Slayer and a hero named Kintsugi taps into decades of Marvel history and deep thematic storytelling.
- The Spider-Slayers are a classic part of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery, first appearing in The Amazing Spider-Man #25 in 1965.
- They were originally created by robotics expert Spencer Smythe, who was contracted by J. Jonah Jameson to build a robot capable of capturing Spider-Man. The first Slayer famously featured a large video screen that displayed Jameson's face as he taunted the hero.
- After Spencer Smythe's death from radiation poisoning (which he blamed on Spider-Man), his son, Alistair Smythe, took up the mantle. Alistair's Slayers were far more deadly and varied.
- Alistair eventually transformed himself into the "Ultimate Spider-Slayer," a bio-organic cyborg monstrosity, becoming one of Spider-Man's most persistent and personal foes. The introduction of a new Slayer always means a difficult and dangerous fight for Peter Parker.
About Kintsugi:
- The name of the new teen hero, Kintsugi, carries interesting symbolic meaning.
- Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery by mending the areas of breakage with lacquer dusted or mixed with powdered gold, silver, or platinum.
- The philosophy behind it is that the breakage and repair are part of the object's history, rather than something to conceal. The piece is considered more beautiful for having been broken.
- As a name for a new hero, we would expect a character that endured trauma or damage but has emerged stronger, with their "scars" becoming a source of beauty and strength.
Marvel News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com