Marvel’s “Ultimate Hawkeye” #1 Will Introduce Ultimate Ronin
The one-shot will give Charli Ramsey a formidable new opponent.
Marvel’s Ultimate version of Hawkeye, Charli Ramsey, will be the first character to get a solo one-shot in the current Ultimate line.
What’s Happening:
- Ultimate Hawkeye #1 will be written by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas and his writing partner B. Earl, who have previously collaborated on comics like Daredevil & Echo and Werewolf by Night. Michael Sta. Maria (Sabretooth: The Dead Don’t Talk) will provide the art.
- In addition, there will be a framing story by the Ultimates’ creative team, Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri.
- In the story, “in their ongoing quest to take down Roxxon, the company who ravaged their community, Hawkeye will go undercover into Exterminatrix’s twisted world where they’ll witness the darkest depths that Earth-6160 has to offer. In order to escape the madness, Hawkeye will have to confront a formidable opponent who they share an eerie connection with—the all-new ULTIMATE RONIN!"
- R.B. Silva will provide the main cover and there will be variant covers for Ultimate Hawkeye #1 by David Mack, Lee Garbett, Leirix, Declan Shalvey, Ejikure, and Carmen Carnero.
- Ultimate Hawkeye #1 is on sale on September 24 and part of the build up to December’s Ultimate Endgame.
Who is Ronin?
- The introduction of a new Ultimate Ronin raises some questions about who might be behind the mask, given that identity’s baton-passing history in the main 616 Marvel Comics universe. There, Maya Lopez, AKA Echo, was the first person we saw as Ronin,, before the 616 universe’s Hawkeye, Clint Barton, took on the identity for awhile. This was what the MCU live-action version used as its influence, with Barton becoming Ronin, but also tying his story during this period to Echo.
- Others would then take on the identity at various points, including Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardians, Eric Brooks/Blade, and Bullseye.
- In the previous version of the Ultimate universe, Ronin was an alternate personality of Marc Spector/Moon Knight.
What They’re Saying:
- Taboo: “It’s an honor to bring Good Medicine with this Ultimate Hawkeye one-shot! Getting a chance to write another book for Marvel is a way for me to channel my creativity and bring positivity and great action-packed storytelling to the world. And this book will be dedicated to my Indigenous relative Jeffrey Veregge."
