Marvel at Comic-Con: "Ultimate Endgame" and "Ultimate Spider-Man" Finale Announced at SDCC 2025

The Ultimate Universe was introduced in 2023.

During today’s Marvel Comics: Ultimate Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans got a sneak peak at two major new comics coming from the Ultimate Universe.

What’s Happening:

We are on Day 3 of San Diego Comic-Con, and the exciting announcements are far from slowing down.

During the Marvel Comics: Ultimate Universe Panel, the comic company announced two new entries into the Ultimate Universe series with the first issue of Ultimate Endgame and the final issue of Ultimate Spider-Man.

Debuting in 2023, Marvel's Ultimate Universe has gained critical acclaim in its bold reimaginations of fan favorite superheroes.

With Ultimate Spider-Man #24, which is written by Jonathan Hickman and illustrated by Marco Checchetto, fans will get the planned conclusion to the character's current epic storyline.

Becoming one of the most acclaimed Spider-Man series, fans should expect an action packed finale full of surprises for Peter and his family, as well as Harry Osborn, Gwen Stacy, and more.

Speaking on the upcoming issue, Hickman shared ““This was everything that I pitched. Nothing has deviated. It’s been really nice to execute the plan well and everything culminates into this issue. Fans of the Ultimate Universe are going to love it. It’s been a real pleasure being the writer of Ultimate Spider-Man ."

The final issue is set to debut on December 24th.

While one saga comes to an end, Ultimate Endgame is set to amplify the action with the return of the Maker.

Penned by Deniz Camp, the Maker, who was imprisoned for two years, is set to confront the heroes who have instilled hope in a world he once controlled.

Bringing the heroes of all five Ultimate titles together for the first time, the Maker and his powerful allies will challenge them as they attempt to disrupt the balance and fate of the universe.

The new five-part event is set to kick off on December 31st.

What They’re Saying About Endgame:

Writer Deniz Camp: “This is the craziest and most impactful crossover [I've worked on]. I’m really excited about it. It’s all the characters: everyone coming together in this big way, coming up against each other in a big way, and the resolution of some long plot threads we’ve all been seeing. It’s very big, very dramatic, and with the Ultimate Universe, we can change the world. We can actually do it as creators because we have this incredible playground that Marvel has not just allowed, but encouraged us, to use. It’s such an honor to do something like this. It’s been amazing, and this is the culmination of a lot of what we’ve been doing together."

Ultimate Universe Creator and Writer Jonathan Hickman: "Doing this tight continuity stuff, this smaller line… the execution from the company on this has been great, and it's stuff we should keep trying to do. You guys supporting this book is the only reason we can [tell stories] this way. Hearing you like this gives us the opportunity to do more things like this."

