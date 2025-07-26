After Weeks of Teasing, San Diego Comic-Con Guests Treated to Big News from Marvel Comics

It's a refreshing announcement to hear more about upcoming issues when all eyes are looking for more from the big screen.

San Diego Comic-Con Guests were treated to some big reveals in the world - or galaxy! - of Marvel Comics as they learned more about what has been teased for several months now.

What’s Happening:

IMPERIAL, the four-part epic by writer Jonathan Hickman and artists Iban Coello and Federico Vicentini, would usher in a new era of cosmic storytelling. At the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans learned exactly what that meant with the announcement of five all-new ongoing series spinning out of IMPERIAL later this year.

Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, and writer Stephanie Phillips revealed the first wave of ongoing series set in the new intergalactic landscape created by IMPERIAL: Planet She-Hulk, Nova: Centurion, Black Panther: Intergalactic, Exiles, and Imperial Guardians. All five titles are set up in the IMPERIAL War one-shots releasing over the next few months and begin launching in November, starting with Planet She-Hulk by Stephanie Phillips (Phoenix) and Aaron Kuder (Daredevil) and Nova: Centurion by Jed MacKay (X-Men) and Álvaro López (Predator: Black, White & Blood). Both Phillips and MacKay are also writing their series' respective IMPERIAL War one-shots.

one-shots. Planet She-Hulk is a solo series unlike any other in She-Hulk’s history as she uses her brains and brawn to maintain order on the savage planet of Sakaar.

PLANET SHE-HULK #1

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Aaron Kuder

She-Hulk is back, and she’s... stuck on Sakaar?? Jennifer Walters made a promise to her cousin, Hulk, to watch over the planet Sakaar and its people for a few days. But it’s been longer than a few days, and now She-Hulk is in charge of keeping the peace on a planet at war! But Jennifer is a VERY different Hulk than the one that once smashed Sakaar into submission…is she up for the task?

On Sale 11/5

NOVA: CENTURION #1

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Álvaro López

With the Xandarian Worldmind, the sentient

On Sale 11/19

What They’re Saying:

Writer Stephanie Phillips: "I'm so excited. Working with Aaron is so exciting, it's fantastic. [For Planet She-Hulk], think big Game of Thrones. Think things not always related to She-Hulk. She's ripped into a world that she's not used to, and she has to bring her own sensibilities to it when she's now facing witches, rebels, and cannibals…it's going to be great. We wanted to go big. She's got a giant sword, PLEASE let us use it."

VP & Executive Editor Tom Brevoort: "This is a story that unites all the disparate and separate powers of the galactic portion of the Marvel Universe--the Kree, the Shi'ar, the Skrulls, and more - all in one big science-fiction epic, set up in a series of Russian nesting dolls where in every issue, something is pulled off, and something is revealed behind the thing you just learned the last time out. It's an all-out cosmic war."

More Marvel at SDCC:

The announcements of these new issues from Marvel Comics is a bit refreshing given most of the Marvel presence this year is largely surrounding The Fantastic Four: First Steps .

The movie comes out over the weekend that San Diego Comic-Con is taking place, so it makes perfect sense, but hearing more about new content coming from Marvel’s source material (comics!) is fantastic in its own right.

In the meantime, you can check out more from the Marvel booth at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 in our post here