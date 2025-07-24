Photos: "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Takes Center Stage at Marvel's SDCC 2025 Booth

It's a decision we understand since the movie also releases this weekend.

Attendees at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 can check out the Marvel booth this year, welcoming those visiting to check out some fun props and displays from their cinematic and comic worlds.

It should come as no surprise that the bulk of the booth is all about The Fantastic Four: First Steps, showcasing costumes from the film, and other props and displays that channel the aesthetic of the highly-anticipated new movie.

Other retro art features vintage advertisements, some real, some not (like this Fantastic Science show).

This does make sense though, given that the film comes out over the weekend while San Diego Comic-Con is taking place. Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family (Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. You can find out what we thought about the film in our spoiler free review here. It arrives in theaters everywhere on July 25th.

If you’re missing the film’s debut in theaters for San Diego Comic-Con, fortunately the booth has a display board showcasing all the different panels that attendees can experience this year.

Fans can also stop by a Marvel Canva Print shop and take home some unique souvenirs.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place as we'll be sharing more coverage from San Diego Comic-Con 2025 all weekend long.