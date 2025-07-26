"Abbott Elementary" Brings the Karaoke and Chaos to Comic-Con 2025

Cast and creatives share behind-the-scenes stories, guest star surprises, and a few hints about what’s next for Season 5.

The Abbott Elementary cast and crew brought laughs, surprises, and heartfelt moments to San Diego Comic-Con 2025 in a panel moderated by Variety’s Angelique Jackson. Fans were treated to a screening of the fan-favorite episode “Karaoke," followed by a spirited conversation featuring cast members Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis, alongside executive producers Randall Einhorn, Patrick Schumacker, and Brian Rubenstein.

The creative team shared stories behind the “Karaoke" episode, a mid-season standout that took the teachers out of the school and into a rowdy karaoke bar. Writer Brian Rubenstein revealed that City High’s “What Would You Do?" was chosen because it perfectly matched the characters’ personalities—particularly Barbara’s disapproval. Chris Perfetti (Jacob) laughed about performing Papa Roach’s “Last Resort," while Schumacker revealed the song’s origins in a real-life breakup story from co-showrunner Justin Halpern.

Janelle James discussed Ava’s character growth and the challenges of playing “even more of a [bleep] than usual" during the date scene with O'Shawn, played by Matthew Law. “It was exhausting being that mean to such a nice man," she said, before expressing joy at Ava finally revealing a more vulnerable side.

The panel dove into the show’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover, sharing hilarious stories about Charlie Day’s chaotic improvisation and the energy the Sunny cast brought. “Our set is clean. Their set is… designed to be dirty," Sheryl Lee Ralph joked, noting the stark contrast in tone and style between the two shows.

Season 4 solidified Janine and Gregory’s relationship, and both Brunson and Williams reflected on the shift. “We spent so much time being awkward around each other, we had to figure out how comfort looked," Brunson said. Williams added, “They bring out the best in each other—and hopefully just get progressively cornier."

Gregory’s brief stint as principal was designed to give him what he thought he wanted. Williams enjoyed playing the spiral: “It’s so fun to see him with actual power… while everything falls apart around him." Expect Season 5 to continue putting Gregory through the wringer.

Both Patrick Schumacker and Tyler James Williams made their directorial debuts this season. Schumacker described it as a full-circle moment after graduating from film school, while Williams likened it to “making a meal for your family." Randall Einhorn served as a mentor for both, helping them navigate the jump from actor to director.

What’s Next in Season 5

While keeping specific plot points under wraps, the team teased:

An episode filmed at a live event —sure to excite Philly sports fans.

—sure to excite Philly sports fans. Further development of Ava and O'Shawn’s relationship.

More layered arcs for Jacob and Melissa.

Community-focused episodes.

Continued growth for Janine and Gregory’s relationship.

The panel closed with a heartfelt thank-you to fans for making Abbott Elementary a cultural phenomenon. As Brunson noted, the show’s success comes from its cast chemistry, grounded humor, and belief in the power of community.

