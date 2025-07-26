Photos/Videos: Hasbro Previews Upcoming Marvel and Star Wars Products at SDCC 2025

During the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con, Laughing Place had the chance to attend the Hasbro Brand Preview Press Breakfast and check out their upcoming selection of toys and collectibles.

It’s that time of year again, as nerds all gather in California for San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate their favorite fandoms. Laughing Place had the chance to check out the Hasbro Brand Preview Press Breakfast, where we were invited to check out some of the incredibly exciting new products coming from the popular toy brand.

The press breakfast, while not at the San Diego Convention Center, offered incredible views of both the city and a selection of new products inspired by Marvel and Star Wars.

For our superhero fans, Hasbro had an incredible new lineup of action figures and cosplay items from their Marvel Legends Series. One item in particular caught our eye, with the new Spider-Man Electronic Expressive Mask. Preorders are live now for the $129.99 item, and offers fans a 1:1 scale reproduction of Peter’s mask from Spider-Man: Homecoming. The mask offers electronic eyes, which can be used via a remote control. The premium design allows fans to cycle through 8 different eye movements or several automatic modes. The eye controls can be activated while the mask is worn or when placed on the included stand.

Other Marvel products included items inspired by Doctor Doom, Daredevil: Born Again, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and figures inspired by the Gamerverse.

Magic: The Gathering, a wildly popular product from Hasbro, is also squadding up with Marvel to bring the web-slinging adventures of Spider-Man to the table top game. The crossover is set to debut on September 26th.

For Star Wars fans, you’ll find some incredible products, including an Imperial Death Trooper Helmet, action figures, and more. Hasbro is also taking fans back in time with their Vintage Collection, which hones back into past designs. The new series offers an exciting throwback for longtime fans and a younger generation diving into the long history of the sci-fi series.

Hasbro is also introducing new figures in their premium Black Series, many set to release this Fall.

Thank you to Hasbro for inviting us out and letting us check out all the amazing new products you have in store!

You can keep up to date with our SDCC 2025 coverage here.

Read More SDCC 2025: