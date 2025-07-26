Big City Takes Over the Toddland Booth at San Diego Comic-Con as New Merchandise Celebrating "Big City Greens" Arrives

The merch is great for fans, featuring favorite characters from the hit series while marking more specific moments and episodes.

All eyes are on San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, and with huge announcements and debuts taking center stage - but some fans are heading to a booth on the show floor to get some brand new merchandise celebrating the hit Disney Channel series, Big City Greens.

What’s Happening:

Big City Greens has taken over San Diego Comic-Con this year! Okay, maybe not the whole event, but definitely one booth as a partnership with Toddland is giving us new merchandise from the fan-favorite series.

Peep that C.U.S.S. (“Can’t you speak sweetly?") shirt from one episode of the series titled “Bleeped", wherein Cricket can’t stop himself from saying the awful word - “Blort." Other fare includes the main antagonist of the series, Chip Whistler, voiced by Paul Scheer.

A reference to San Diego Comic-Con itself, fans can also get their hands on garb showing off the San Diego Farm Expo, with some characters from the hit animated series dressed akin to certain superheroes that are distant company cousins.

The booth was even a fantastic homage to the series, laid out exactly like the Green family residence in Big City in the middle of the show floor, with the house dead center hosting the main table and art depicting the neighboring apartment building and Gloria + Green Cafe flanking both sides of the home.

Fans who weren’t on scene needn’t worry - it seems that only a pin featuring the San Diego Farm Expo design is exclusive to the event this weekend. This is also good since our team on scene has reported that a lot of items were selling out.

Also only for those in attendance, earlier today (Saturday) for a few hours, both Shane and Chris Houghton, creators of the series, were on scene signing autographs and handing out posters.

Now, nobody asked, but if you were to ask me what I’d be getting from the Toddland selection, it would definitely be this tote bag that would be perfect for grocery shopping, including the art for the Green Family Farms created by Gloria in the series - along with the sticker featuring the burger-indulging oversized Cricket as he appeared in “Fast Foodie" after eating an all fast-food diet for weeks on end. While the episode told us NOT to live that life - it’s oddly relatable.

Now in its fourth season (with a fifth on the way!), Big City Greens is an animated comedy-adventure series which follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family - older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. While the series has grown to include more locales - like the small town country setting of Smalton, and even outer space in their full-length feature, Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation - the premise has remained largely a very comedic fish out of water story. Oh, speaking of….add this Barry Cuda sticker to my list too!