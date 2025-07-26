San Diego Comic-Con Attendees Treated to "TRON: Ares" Laser Show as First Single From Soundtrack Hits Streaming Platforms

The soundtrack seems to be getting more hype than the actual movie, reminding us of what happened with "TRON: Legacy" back in 2010.

Well ahead of the film’s release, fans can now listen to a single from the TRON: Ares soundtrack, as those at San Diego Comic-Con get a full laser show featuring some of the music.

What’s Happening:

San Diego Comic-Con is in full effect and among many of the movies, series, and fandoms being celebrated at the event is the highly-anticipated upcoming new film, TRON: Ares .



The soundtrack, composed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, is already garnering much attention for the film, similar to what happened with Daft Punk when they did the soundtrack for TRON: Legacy back in 2010.

back in 2010. The single available for streaming now is the same that is featured on the aforementioned vinyl, titled “As Alive As You Want Me To Be."

While the single is available to all on the platforms now, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more, you can also pre-save the full album on those services, so it will appear in full when it drops on September 19th.

Those in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con were also treated to a full laser show with some of the music from the film.

It was a high-intensity performance that got the crowd even more excited for the film, and you can see the show in our video below. Warning: This video does contain a large number of flashing lights.