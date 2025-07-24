Photos: San Diego Comic-Con Attendees Can Get Their Hands On Special "TRON: Ares" Memorabilia

There will be a limited amount of them available each day.

Those in attendance at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con have the chance to get their hands on a very special piece of memorabilia from this year’s highly anticipated new movie, TRON: Ares.

What’s Happening:

As those visiting this year’s San Diego Comic-Con receive their guidebook - they are learning that they have the chance to get their hands on a special 7" die-cut, limited edition, individually numbered vinyl single to the new movie, TRON: Ares.

The soundtrack of the movie has been widely discussed, as it is composed and performed by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails (NIN).

The vinyl is pictured at the top of the page, displayed in a booth celebrating the upcoming film, set for release on October 10th of this year.

The Nine Inch Nails single featured is called “As Alive As You Need Me to Be."

Purchasing the vinyl at San Diego Comic-Con also comes with a pin and decal sticker.

Fans can also stop and pose with a Lightcycle from the film, a signature vehicle in each of the TRON franchise entries, dating back to the original film (TRON) back in 1982.

A nearby screen also promises exclusive TRON: Ares merchandise coming to Hot Topic on September 19th of this year.

TRON: Ares stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jeff Bridges, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.

You can find out more about the soundtrack here, EMPIRE Magazine.