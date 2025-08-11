Marvel Travels Back to the '90s for "X-Men: Tales from the Age of Apocalypse"

The new one-shot celebrates the 30th anniversary of the landmark dystopian event by collecting key first issues.
Marvel Comics has announced a special one-shot to commemorate the 30th anniversary of one of the most ambitious and beloved comic book events of the 1990s, Age of Apocalypse!

What’s Happening:

  • This November, Marvel will release X-Men: Tales from the Age of Apocalypse #1, a special one-shot celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original event.
  • The collection reprints the landmark first issues of four key series from the original 1995 crossover:
    • Astonishing X-Men #1 by Scott Lobdell & Joe Madureira
    • Factor X #1 by John Francis Moore & Steve Epting
    • Weapon X #1 by Larry Hama & Adam Kubert
    • Amazing X-Men #1 by Fabian Nicieza & Andy Kubert
  • The one-shot will feature a brand-new cover by superstar artist Paco Medina, giving a modern look to the classic dystopian world.
  • This release serves as a perfect entry point for new readers and a nostalgic trip for longtime fans, just ahead of the upcoming Age of Revelation event and the sequel series X-Men of Apocalypse by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo.
  • X-Men: Tales from the Age of Apocalypse #1 is scheduled to go on sale on November 12, 2025.

The World That Was

  • In 1995, Marvel took an unprecedented risk by canceling its entire line of X-Men titles (the best-selling comics in the industry) and replacing them with new series set in the alternate Age of Apocalypse reality for four months.
  • The event introduced iconic characters who would eventually cross over into the main Marvel Universe, most notably Nate Grey (X-Man), the immensely powerful psychic refugee, and the twisted Dark Beast, a villainous version of Hank McCoy.
  • Age of Apocalypse is remembered for its radical, yet compelling, reinterpretations of classic characters. Fans were captivated by a heroic Sabretooth, a one-eyed, cynical Cyclops serving the villain Mr. Sinister, and a world where Rogue and Magneto were a married couple leading the X-Men.
  • The storyline set a new standard for alternate-reality comic events, influencing major crossovers for decades to come with its world-building, high stakes, and interconnected narrative structure.

