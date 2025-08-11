Marvel Travels Back to the '90s for "X-Men: Tales from the Age of Apocalypse"

The new one-shot celebrates the 30th anniversary of the landmark dystopian event by collecting key first issues.

Marvel Comics has announced a special one-shot to commemorate the 30th anniversary of one of the most ambitious and beloved comic book events of the 1990s, Age of Apocalypse!

What’s Happening:

This November, Marvel will release X-Men: Tales from the Age of Apocalypse #1 , a special one-shot celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original event.

, a special one-shot celebrating the 30th anniversary of the original event. The collection reprints the landmark first issues of four key series from the original 1995 crossover: Astonishing X-Men #1 by Scott Lobdell & Joe Madureira Factor X #1 by John Francis Moore & Steve Epting Weapon X #1 by Larry Hama & Adam Kubert Amazing X-Men #1 by Fabian Nicieza & Andy Kubert

The one-shot will feature a brand-new cover by superstar artist Paco Medina, giving a modern look to the classic dystopian world.

This release serves as a perfect entry point for new readers and a nostalgic trip for longtime fans, just ahead of the upcoming Age of Revelation event and the sequel series X-Men of Apocalypse by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo.

event and the sequel series by Jeph Loeb and Simone Di Meo. X-Men: Tales from the Age of Apocalypse #1 is scheduled to go on sale on November 12, 2025.

The World That Was

In 1995, Marvel took an unprecedented risk by canceling its entire line of X-Men titles (the best-selling comics in the industry) and replacing them with new series set in the alternate Age of Apocalypse reality for four months.

reality for four months. The event introduced iconic characters who would eventually cross over into the main Marvel Universe, most notably Nate Grey (X-Man), the immensely powerful psychic refugee, and the twisted Dark Beast, a villainous version of Hank McCoy.

Age of Apocalypse is remembered for its radical, yet compelling, reinterpretations of classic characters. Fans were captivated by a heroic Sabretooth, a one-eyed, cynical Cyclops serving the villain Mr. Sinister, and a world where Rogue and Magneto were a married couple leading the X-Men.

is remembered for its radical, yet compelling, reinterpretations of classic characters. Fans were captivated by a heroic Sabretooth, a one-eyed, cynical Cyclops serving the villain Mr. Sinister, and a world where Rogue and Magneto were a married couple leading the X-Men. The storyline set a new standard for alternate-reality comic events, influencing major crossovers for decades to come with its world-building, high stakes, and interconnected narrative structure.

More Marvel Comics: