"Marvel Contest of Champions" Welcomes New Villains to The Contest and Gears Up for New Quests and Events

The battle heats up in August—don’t miss out on these epic additions!

Marvel Contest of Champions introduces new Champions, character updates, and special quests, while preparing for an upcoming live event you won’t want to miss.

What’s Happening:

Solvarch and Cassandra Nova join The Contest in a villain takeover! Solvarch holds the ability to freeze their opponent with a mere touch. Solvarch hungers to absorb all the power in The Battlerealm, before releasing this overwhelming power on any who would dare stand in their way. Solvarch can be obtained beginning August 7.

Cassandra Nova is a dark reflection of Charles Xavier’s own power and potential. This twisted version of his sister was once thought destroyed, but over decades she rebuilt herself piece by piece. Now, fueled by hatred and power, she’s determined to tear down everything her brother has created. Cassandra Nova is available to be obtained beginning August 28.

From August 8 to September 3, participate in the limited-time Rebirth Event. This event brings back old foes that are even more dangerous than before! Compete to earn Rebirth Tokens to acquire 7-Star Champions, including Night Thrasher, Anti-Venom, Doctor Voodoo, Cull Obsidian, Viv Vision, and Sabretooth.

An all-new Crucible Quest begins August 13. Players can enter the all-new Crucible Quest Chapter: Act 8 - The Rebirth and fight their way through a gauntlet of 8 bosses. Play Normal Difficulty to pace yourself, or try the Legendary Difficulty to defeat all Bosses in a single path! Both difficulties require a deep collection of Champions as you face Elimination Choice Nodes which will force you to choose your solo challenger carefully. This Quest will be available permanently, even after the Rebirth Event has passed.

Side-Quest - Act 8 Mini Crucible: Players who have become Proven or higher will face down challenges that have been tuned to allow 2 and 3-Star Champions a chance to take on the Ouroboros Bosses.

Summoners Fest is a “Realm Event" that is set to run alongside Seasons 30 and 31. Players can participate across The Battlerealm to contribute points and collect big rewards. The first place Summoners on the Battlerealm Brawl leaderboard at the end of Season 30 and 31 will qualify to move on to the Quarter Finals in Vancouver, BC on November 8, 2025.

Champion Updates: M.O.D.O.K. and Yondu have been fully reworked, and Patriot has been rebalanced.

Other Marvel Contest of Champions updates, including bug fixes, Solo Raids, Fintech Solo Quest, and more can be found in the latest release notes here

