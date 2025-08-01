A New Look for the Web-Slinger? “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Teased Ahead of Spider-Man Day

Something, whether it be a trailer, a suit reveal, or something else entirely, is coming on Spider-Man Day, August 10th.

Something brand new is coming, as Marvel and Sony appear to be teasing the release of something to do with the next Spider-Man film.

What’s Happening:

  • The fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland as the web slinger, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is set for release in theaters on July 31st, 2026.
  • The film’s official X account has teased some sort of reveal for the film with a short video that pans over what appears to be a new suit for Spidey.
  • All is set to be revealed on Spider-Man Day, which is August 10th, commemorating the character's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 back in 1962.
  • The story for the film picks up from No Way Home, with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man — including Zendaya’s MJ.
  • The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.
  • Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the film in an unconfirmed role, which is heavily rumored to be either Jean Grey or Mary Jane Watson.
  • Also joining the cast is Jon Bernthal, who will be bringing his iconic performance as the Punisher to the big screen.

More from the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now