A New Look for the Web-Slinger? “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” Teased Ahead of Spider-Man Day

Something, whether it be a trailer, a suit reveal, or something else entirely, is coming on Spider-Man Day, August 10th.

Something brand new is coming, as Marvel and Sony appear to be teasing the release of something to do with the next Spider-Man film.

What’s Happening:

The fourth Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland as the web slinger, Spider-Man: Brand New Day , is set for release in theaters on July 31st, 2026.

All is set to be revealed on Spider-Man Day, which is August 10th, commemorating the character's first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 back in 1962.

, with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man — including Zendaya’s MJ. The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the film

