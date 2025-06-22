Punisher Prevails - Jon Bernthal to Make his MCU Big Screen Debut in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"
The fourth entry in the MCU's "Spider-Man" series is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.
Jon Bernthal, known for playing Marvel vigilante the Punisher, is set to bring his role to the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
What’s Happening:
- The Hollywood Reporter shares that Jon Bernthal is set to make his Marvel big screen debut in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
- Bernthal, however, is no stranger to the MCU, making appearances as the Punisher in Netflix’s Daredevil and Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again, as well as starring in Punisher.
- While much of the fourth Spider-Man entry’s plotline remains unknown, this casting announcement gives fans a peak at what the action flick has in store.
- Bernthal joins Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink in the film, which will pick up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- Holland, Batalon, and Zendaya are set to return as Peter, MJ, and Ned, with Sink’s role still unknown.
- Bernthal is also set to return to Daredevil: Born Again for the series’ second season.
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to film in England this summer, and will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.
Marvelous New Additions:
- While the MCU continues to expand, the Marvel Theme Park Universe is also gearing up for even more adventures.
- Over at the Disneyland Resort, Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus is set to receive two new rides with Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.
- At Hong Kong Disneyland, a new Spider-Man themed E-ticket attraction is also on the horizon.
- Announced at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the new attraction is expected to use a similar ride system to Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!
- Spider-Man is also swinging into Shanghai Disneyland, with a brand new launch coaster, which recently broke ground at the resort.
Read More Marvel: