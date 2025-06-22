Punisher Prevails - Jon Bernthal to Make his MCU Big Screen Debut in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day"

The fourth entry in the MCU's "Spider-Man" series is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

Jon Bernthal, known for playing Marvel vigilante the Punisher, is set to bring his role to the big screen in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter Spider-Man: Brand New Day .

. Bernthal, however, is no stranger to the MCU, making appearances as the Punisher in Netflix’s Daredevil and Disney+ Daredevil: Born Again , as well as starring in Punisher .

and , as well as starring in . While much of the fourth Spider-Man entry’s plotline remains unknown, this casting announcement gives fans a peak at what the action flick has in store.

Bernthal joins Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Sadie Sink in the film, which will pick up after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home .

. Holland, Batalon, and Zendaya are set to return as Peter, MJ, and Ned, with Sink’s role still unknown.

Bernthal is also set to return to Daredevil: Born Again for the series’ second season.

for the series’ second season. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to film in England this summer, and will hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

Marvelous New Additions:

Read More Marvel: