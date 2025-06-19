Wolverine Unmasked: First Look at Sideshow's Bold New Action Figure

This action figure perfectly captures Wolverine's rugged, unmasked look, making it a great addition to any Marvel collection.

Check out a first look at the Wolverine Unmasked action figure from Sideshow. This collectible features the iconic character in a striking new design, perfect for fans and collectors.

What’s Happening:

Sideshow has released a new unboxing video that offers Marvel

Dressed in a striking yellow and metallic blue costume adorned with his iconic stripes, the figure features around 28 points of articulation and silicone-coated arms for a polished appearance.

It includes interchangeable hands and claws for versatile display options, along with a mask that can be set aside.

Additionally, the specially designed backdrop allows collectors to personalize their display by incorporating their own comic books.

The Wolverine (Unmasked) 1/6 Scale Action Figure by HONŌ Studio is now available for pre-order Sideshow.com

What Else Has Sideshow Been Working On?

Other previously revealed collectibles from Sideshow include ARC Trooper Fives Age of Apocalypse Wolverine General Hera Syndulla

Sideshow not only designs and manufactures its own products but also distributes exclusive items from renowned pop culture and collectible companies such as Hot Toys, Tweeterhead, Prime 1, ThreeA, and Mondo, among others.

The company is frequently recognized for its exceptional authenticity in the collectible figure market, earning accolades in national trade and specialty toy publications.

Sideshow's Sixth Scale collectible figures, statues, and packaging have consistently been awarded Best of the Year, underscoring its commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

