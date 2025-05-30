Hot Toys Celebrates "Thunderbolts*" with a Brand New Yelena Belova 1/6 Scale Figure
The Marvel figure is expected to ship sometime next summer.
Thunderbolts* (AKA New Avengers), took theaters by storm this month, bringing in a new team of anti-heros to the forefront of the MCU. Now, fans of the hit film can celebrate their love for Yelena Belova with a new collectible figure from Hot Toys.
What’s Happening:
- Sideshow has announced that Hot Toys has created a brand new entry into their Marvel Movie Masterpiece series with the Telena Belova 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure.
- Inspired by the character’s appearance in Thunderbolts*, the deluxe action figure perfectly captures Florence Pugh’s likeness with a gorgeous headscult, equally impressive sculpted hair, and screen accurate makeup.
- Fixed with Hot Toys’ separate rolling eyeball system, fans will be able to adjust the character’s gaze for maximum poseability.
- Adorned in Yelena’s combat costume, the figure features a hand-sewn, one-piece tactical suit, complementary shoulder armour, and Black Widow’s Bite gauntlets.
- The assassin arrives with short and long batons with attachable scythe blades, a pistol, and a combat knife.
- With nine interchangeable hands, Marvel fans will be able to recreate many iconic superhero poses with the figure.
- Hot Toys’ Yelena Belova figure retails for $270 and is available for preorder here.
- The collectible is expected to ship sometime between April and September 2026.
- Hot Toys doesn’t only make amazing Marvel collectibles!
- Last month, the brand revealed an upcoming Star Wars collectible perfect for The Mandalorian fans.
- Their life-sized Grogu figure is perfect for fans who “would like to see the baby."
- You can learn more about Hot Toys’ Grogu figure here.
Read More Marvel: