Hot Toys Celebrates "Thunderbolts*" with a Brand New Yelena Belova 1/6 Scale Figure

Thunderbolts* (AKA New Avengers), took theaters by storm this month, bringing in a new team of anti-heros to the forefront of the MCU. Now, fans of the hit film can celebrate their love for Yelena Belova with a new collectible figure from Hot Toys.

What’s Happening:

Sideshow has announced that Hot Toys has created a brand new entry into their Marvel

Inspired by the character’s appearance in Thunderbolts*, the deluxe action figure perfectly captures Florence Pugh’s likeness with a gorgeous headscult, equally impressive sculpted hair, and screen accurate makeup.

Fixed with Hot Toys’ separate rolling eyeball system, fans will be able to adjust the character’s gaze for maximum poseability.

Adorned in Yelena’s combat costume, the figure features a hand-sewn, one-piece tactical suit, complementary shoulder armour, and Black Widow

The assassin arrives with short and long batons with attachable scythe blade

With nine interchangeable hands, Marvel fans will be able to recreate many iconic superhero poses with the figure.

Hot Toys’ Yelena Belova figure retails for $270 and is available for preorder here

The collectible is expected to ship sometime between April and September 2026.

