From Legends to Lightsabers: Hasbro’s Marvel and Star Wars Toy Fair Showcase

Preschool heroes debut with Iron Man and His Awesome Friends while collectors dive into new Star Wars Vintage, Black Series, and Marvel Legends waves.

Hasbro brought the Force and the Marvel Universe to Toy Fair 2025 with exciting new releases across its Star Wars and Marvel brands. These new toys span beloved franchises including The Mandalorian, The Acolyte, Spider-Man, The Avengers, and much more. With new figures, vehicles, roleplay items, and collector pieces, there's something for every fan - whether you're shopping for kids, building your display shelves, or both.

MixMashers

A highlight of Hasbro’s 2025 Toy Fair lineup is the all-new MixMashers series, an innovative line of 5-inch action figures designed with 16 connection points, letting kids mix and match heads, limbs, accessories, and power parts across the entire collection. These chunky figures are built with universal connectors, making for durable and endlessly customizable play.

Standard MixMashers figures retail for $12.99 and include favorite characters from Marvel and Star Wars, such as Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Black Panther, Iron Man, Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Darth Maul, and Stormtroopers. Each figure comes with character-specific gear, like projectile accessories, armor pieces, or hybrid limbs inspired by other heroes and villains in the line.

For even more outrageous combinations, deluxe MixMashers figures are available for $19.99. These include expanded accessory sets and larger pieces, such as flexible symbiote limbs, Force projectiles, or transforming gauntlets. Characters shown at Toy Fair include deluxe versions of The Mandalorian, Darth Vader, Iron Spider, Venom, Hulk, and Thanos.

Beyblade

Beyblade X was also spinning heads at Toy Fair 2025, especially with the debut of two high-profile licensed collaborations. Hasbro revealed new Marvel and Star Wars Beyblade X Multipack Sets, combining the next-generation X-Celerator Gear System with characters from two powerhouse franchises.

From the galaxy far, far away comes the Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. General Grievous set ($24.99), which includes two right-spinning Beyblade X tops and two launchers. Each top is customizable via interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit components and is compatible with other Beyblade X parts (Beystadium sold separately). When the gear system engages the rail of the Beystadium, it triggers an Xtreme Dash for high-speed arena action.

Marvel fans can get in on the battle with the Captain America vs. Red Hulk set ($24.99), also featuring two right-spin tops and launchers with the same mix-and-match potential. Both sets feature TakaraTomy die-cast metal parts and are designed for ages 8 and up, bringing thrilling crossover competition to the Beyblade arena.

Marvel

Following the continued success of Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Hasbro is expanding its offerings for preschoolers with a brand-new line inspired by Marvel's Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, set to debut this summer on Disney Junior. These toys are designed for children aged 3 and up and will be launched in July.

Key highlights include the Iron Quarters Playset ($59.99), a 2-in-1 headquarters with a removable Iron Man roleplay mask, trap slide, and multiple action features.

Additional action figures will be sold separately, and some can be bundled with kinetic accessories, like the 2-in-1 Mech Suit & Vehicle figures ($24.99 each), available in Iron Man, Iron Hulk, and Ironheart.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends isn’t slowing down either. Set sail for adventure this summer with the Webs Ahoy Bubble Pirate Ship ($49.99), a playset and bubble blower all in one! The ship comes with figurines of Spidey and Green Goblin, both with pirate accessories.

Water play fun can be had with the color-change figure and vehicle sets ($12.99 each), which bring the submersible Spider Crab, Ghost Turtle, and Spin Dolphin to the toy line, each with color-changing features when submerged in cold water. This fall, Spidey & Hydro-Man and Pirate Spin & Pirate Ghost-Spider will join the action figure line as part of the Water-Webs 2-Packs ($9.99 each).

Hasbro’s Epic World of Action and VenomVersus lines bring high-energy battles to life through action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items. Among them is the Miles Morales Remix Blast Racer ($24.99), a 4-inch-scale figure and car combo that includes projectile web accessories and a customizable sticker sheet. For creature-loving kids, the Venomsaurus Rex figure ($29.99) is a showstopper, with a stretchy tongue, tendril effects, and chomping action.

Venom fun also comes to roleplay with the wearable Venom Strike Blaster ($24.99), which doubles as a NERF dart launcher, and a new electronic Venom mask lets kids become their favorite Spider-Verse baddie.

Hulk also gets in on the action with the Blast & Smash Truck ($29.99), launching this July. An articulated Hulk figure is paired with the vehicle, which was made to “smash & blast" against Venom toys.

On the collector side, the Marvel Legends Series continues to expand. The Gamerverse Spider-Man 2 line gets the spotlight this summer with new 6-inch figures of Peter Parker in his Black Suit and Anti-Venom Suit, Miles Morales in his Upgraded, Boricua, and Brooklyn 2099 suits, plus Felicia Hardy as Black Cat. These figures feature premium deco, multiple accessories, and game-accurate details. Each retails for $24.99.

Comic book fans can rejoice at the newest retro-style cardback wave, which includes Banshee, Rom: Spaceknight, Adam Warlock, Ultimate Miles Morales, Daken (Wolverine), and Ultimate Iron Man. Meanwhile, a new Spider-Man Retro Wave includes Spider-Boy, Agent Venom, Francine Frye’s Electro, Chameleon, Kaine, and Spider-Man Unlimited.

The Marvel Legends Maximum Series launches with a premium Spider-Man action figure ($49.99) loaded with articulation and accessories.

X-Men fans have a full comic-inspired wave to look forward to this spring, including Wolverine, Nightcrawler, Marrow, Cyclops, Fabian Cortez, Husk, and Gambit - all priced at $24.99 each. Collect them all to build Nemesis.

Also coming this summer is the X-Force Archangel deluxe figure ($39.99), featuring poseable wings, alternate head and hands, and flechette feather blade accessories. The striking gray and black costume is inspired by the character’s time as a Horseman of the Apocalypse in the comics.

Joining him is a new X-Force two-pack featuring X-23 and Warpath ($49.99). These comic-inspired 6-inch figures come packed with 9 accessories, including alternate heads and hands, and weapons like X-23’s clawed gloves and Warpath’s twin knives. With more than 20 points of articulation each, these highly detailed figures can be dynamically posed for battle or display. For roleplay fans, a new 1:1 scale Doctor Doom Helmet ($99.99) with green fabric hood joins the lineup this summer.

Finally, Hasbro’s partnership with Wizards of the Coast brings the Marvel Universe to Magic: The Gathering for the first time. Launching globally on September 26, 2025, the Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man set includes characters like Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy, and is available for preorder now.

Star Wars

On the Star Wars side of Toy Fair 2025, Hasbro showcased both fan-favorite collector lines and new additions. Hasbro's Lightsaber Forge line levels up with the Power Crystal Lightsaber, an interactive, color-changing toy that lets kids harness the Force in vibrant new ways. The hilt features slots for two colored kyber crystals—ten are included—and cycles through seven blade colors and over 50 glowing combinations. With a light-up, flick-to-extend blade and sound effects pulled straight from the Star Wars galaxy, this customizable saber is compatible with other Forge pieces for expanded play. The Power Crystal Lightsaber is set to release in Fall 2025 with a retail price of $44.99.

Hasbro’s line of non-electronic Star Wars Lightsabers offers an affordable way for kids to act out Jedi and Sith duels across the galaxy. Priced at $9.99 each and available now at major retailers, these roleplay sabers feature extendable 4-segment blades and designs inspired by iconic characters. Choose from a red-bladed Darth Vader, blue Luke Skywalker, or green Master Yoda Lightsaber—each ideal for cosplay, display, or backyard battles. Lightweight and easy to collapse for storage, they pair perfectly with Hasbro’s costume masks and action figures for full Force immersion.

Hasbro’s Star Wars mask lineup lets kids become their favorite galactic heroes or villains with ease. A Darth Vader Electronic Mask ($29.99) is already available, which features character phrases, sound effects, red-tinted lenses, and an adjustable strap for a comfortable fit. A Stormtrooper version of the electronic mask was also on display, though not yet officially announced, it appears to share similar features and is likely to be released at a comparable price point.

For fans seeking simpler, more affordable costume accessories, Hasbro also offers basic roleplay masks priced at $9.99 each. The lineup includes Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, and a classic Stormtrooper, all designed with screen-accurate details and adjustable straps. These masks are perfect for cosplay, Halloween, or everyday imaginative play, and they pair well with Hasbro’s Lightsaber toys or matching figures (sold separately). Whether you're joining the Empire or bounty hunting across the Outer Rim, there's a mask for every young Star Wars fan.

The galaxy’s cutest co-pilot gets an interactive upgrade in Star Wars Droidables Grogu, an expressive 4-inch figure priced at $19.99. With over 20 sound effects inspired by The Mandalorian, Grogu reacts when you rock his head forward, backward, side to side—or even in a circle—unlocking emotions from giggles to surprise. Batteries are included, so he’s ready to respond right out of the box, making him an ideal stress-relieving desk buddy or imaginative playmate for kids. Also seen on display were upcoming Droidables based on R2-D2, BB-8, and even Wicket the Ewok, suggesting a growing line of small-scale, big-personality figures ready to join your Star Wars collection.

Let the wisdom of the Jedi guide you with the Star Wars Force N Telling Yoda, an interactive fortune-telling figure priced at $24.99 and releasing exclusively at GameStop in Summer 2025. Ask Master Yoda a yes-or-no question, press his head, and hear one of more than 40 different responses, delivered with light-up eyes and classic Yoda inflection. Adjustable eyebrows add expression to this 6-inch figure, making it as playful as it is mystical. Batteries are included, so it's ready for family fun or to serve as a quirky addition to any Star Wars display.

Younger fans can gear up to destroy the Death Star with Luke Skywalker’s Force Strike X-Wing, part of Hasbro’s kid-focused Epic World of Action line. The set includes a 4-inch Luke figure, his X-Wing starfighter, and accessories like a projectile launcher and translucent Force blast effects. With interactive features and poseable elements, it’s a perfect way to introduce Star Wars to a new generation. The set is priced at $29.99.

Hasbro's Epic World of Action line introduces a trio of armored Mech Force Suits that reimagine fan-favorite characters in bold, battle-ready form. Darth Vader’s imposing 11-inch mech includes a cockpit for the included 4-inch figure, a deployable red Lightsaber, and a shoulder-activated attack mode. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian and a classic Stormtrooper each come with 6.5-inch mech suits and 4-inch scale figures, featuring repositionable blaster accessories and vibrant translucent deco—blue for the Mandalorian and red for the Stormtrooper. Compatible across the Epic World of Action range, these suits invite kids to power up and mix-and-match their Star Wars adventures. The Darth Vader Ultimate Mech Force Suit retails for $29.99, while both the Mandalorian and Stormtrooper Mech Force Suits are priced at $19.99 each.

Zoom into high-speed adventures with two standout Speeder Bike sets from Hasbro’s Epic World of Action line. Each set retails for $19.99 and includes a 4-inch scale action figure with 9 points of articulation and an interactive three-wheeled speeder bike. The Scout Trooper version features adjustable handlebars, footholds, and a crash-and-eject function that launches the trooper on impact, perfect for recreating chase scenes through Endor. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian set includes a projectile launcher that can be attached to the top or side of the speeder bike or placed directly in the figure’s hand. These speeder bikes offer action-packed play straight out of the Star Wars galaxy.

Hasbro offers a fantastic entry point into the galaxy far, far away with a lineup of 4-inch scale action figures, each priced at $7.99. The Epic Hero Series includes iconic characters like Darth Vader—complete with his red Lightsaber—and The Mandalorian, who comes armed with a blaster and the legendary Darksaber. From the Skeleton Crew series, SM-33 joins the line with two attachable shield accessories and full articulation for dynamic poses. Meanwhile, the Epic World of Action expands the lineup with Master Yoda, bundled with his Jedi Starfighter, a Lightsaber, and Force effect accessory—all in his compact 2-inch form within the 4-inch scale. Rounding out the wave is the menacing Dark Trooper, inspired by The Mandalorian, featuring gleaming black armor and a red blaster accessory. With multiple points of articulation and compatibility across their respective lines, these figures are ideal for both imaginative play and starter collections.

Boba Fett returns in a deluxe 4-inch scale Epic Hero Series figure priced at $12.99. Equipped with a jetpack that launches a projectile, this version of the feared bounty hunter also includes a flamethrower, blaster, and swappable gear. With multiple points of articulation and design inspired by The Mandalorian, this is a must-have for Fett fans. Displayed alongside him at the Hasbro showcase was a new character: Pirate Captain Brutus. While no official details were available at the time, Brutus appears to be part of the same Epic Hero Series figure assortment and is expected to come equipped with multiple gear pieces in a similar format to Fett.

Epic in scale and accessible in price, Hasbro’s Titan Hero Series expands with three iconic villains in 12-inch form. Each figure retails for $9.99 and features simple articulation, character-authentic detailing, and one signature accessory. Darth Vader includes a red Lightsaber, Darth Maul wields a double-bladed Lightsaber that separates into two, and the Stormtrooper comes armed with a blaster. Ideal for younger fans or those who enjoy large-scale imaginative play, these figures offer big Star Wars action without breaking the bank.

For collectors nostalgic for the Kenner era, Hasbro unveiled a new Star Wars Retro Collection box set themed to A New Hope as a Target exclusive. This 3.75-inch-scale multipack included six classic characters—Dr. Evazan, Walrus Man, Han Solo (in Imperial Stormtrooper disguise), Luke Skywalker (Yavin ceremony), a Rebel Fleet Trooper, and a Sandtrooper. True to the aesthetic of the late '70s and early '80s, each figure came with accessories like blasters and removable helmets to recreate memorable scenes. The set retailed for $59.99 and sold out quickly.

Celebrating Revenge of the Sith, Hasbro adds three highly detailed 6-inch figures to its fan-favorite Black Series line: Count Dooku, Kit Fisto, and R2-D2. Each figure retails for $24.99 and features character-authentic design, commemorative cardback packaging, and iconic accessories. Count Dooku includes his curved-hilt Lightsaber with a swinging FX piece; Kit Fisto comes equipped with his green Lightsaber; and R2-D2 includes his extendable tools and flame-thruster FX.

Deluxe 2-packs and exclusives were a big part of this year’s display. These include new figure pairings such as Phase I Clone Trooper & Super Battle Droid and Dagan Gera & BX Droid (Amazon)..

The Black Series roleplay assortment added two new helmets to its lineup—The Stranger Helmet from The Acolyte, and The Armorer’s helmet from The Mandalorian, both with light-up display features.

Single figures in the Black Series span across Star Wars films, games, and shows. New characters include Jedi Master Kelnacca, Bazil (Jedi Order Tracker), Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh, Dagan Gera, Princess Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker…

… Cassian Andor (Sienar Test Pilot), Director Orson Krennic, Anakin Skywalker (Ahsoka), Clone Captain Rex (Ahsoka), Moff Gideon (Dark Trooper Armor), Imperial Praetorian Guard…

… Prince Xizor, Commando Droid, Clone Commander Bacara, Sebulba, Luminara Unduli, and Shaak Ti. Each figure comes with screen-accurate sculpting, premium deco, and accessories. All figures in this range are priced at $24.99, with select deluxe figures at $33.99.

Meanwhile, The Vintage Collection keeps classic 3.75-inch collectors happy with a robust lineup. Key highlights include Dedra Meero, Anakin Skywalker (Ahsoka), Clone Trooper Lieutenant (Ahsoka), Clone Trooper (501st), Mandalorian Super Commando, Jedi Knight Yord Fandar, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati.

The Howler and Sabine Wren from Ahsoka bring the planet Peridea to The Vintage Collection. Other new figures include Aura Sing, Imperial Snowtrooper (Hoth), Doctor Evazan, and Chopper (Imperial Disguise).

Playset collectors have the Streets of Mos Eisley display ($59.99), which comes with a Jawa and 11 accessories, offering an environment for Vintage Collection figures. All figures are priced at $16.99 to $24.99, with multi-figure sets and playsets ranging from $39.99 to $59.99.

Stay tuned for more updates as these figures hit shelves in waves throughout Spring, Summer, and Fall 2025. Whether you're collecting the latest comic-inspired Legends or recreating scenes from Ahsoka and Shadows of the Empire, Hasbro has something epic in store for every Marvel and Star Wars fan.

Click here for more of our coverage from Toy Fair 2025, and check out our in-depth video tour below.