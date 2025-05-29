Release Date Announced for Season Four of "Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends”
Since its August 2021 launch, the series became the second most popular streaming show for children aged two to five, with 2.3 billion views on Disney Jr. and Marvel HQ YouTube channels and 896 million hours of global streaming on Disney+.
The highly anticipated fourth season of the Disney Jr. series Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends is scheduled to debut in June.
What’s Happening:
- Season four of the popular Disney Jr. series Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, produced by Disney Branded Television, is set to debut on Monday, June 16th, at 8:00 a.m. PDT on Disney Jr.
- The series will also air later that day on Disney Channel and be available on Disney Jr. on Demand.
- Additionally, six episodes will be accessible on Disney+ starting Tuesday, June 17th.
- Since its debut in August 2021, the series has surged in popularity, becoming the second most-watched streaming series for children aged two to five.
- It has garnered 2.3 billion views on Disney Jr. and Marvel HQ YouTube channels and 896 million hours streamed globally on Disney+.
- In season four, a new narrative arc titled Water-Webs will debut, showcasing Team Spidey with water-themed powers and pirate costumes.
- The season will also continue the beloved Dino-Webs storyline from the previous season.
Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends Shorts:
- A new series of shorts, Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends, will premiere on Monday, June 16th, on Disney Channel, Disney Jr., and their YouTube channels, as well as Marvel HQ YouTube. All ten shorts will be available on Disney+ starting June 25th.
- Captain America will debut in the series with the short titled Captain America Lends a Hand. Following this introduction, he will become a recurring character throughout the fourth season.
- Jeff the Land Shark, a standout character from Marvel Comics and the widely acclaimed Marvel Rivals video game, will appear in several episodes.
New Music:
- Walt Disney Records will release a new multi-single featuring "Webs Ahoy" and "It's Jeff" from the upcoming season, premiering on May 30th.
- Both tracks are written by Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy.
Road Trip Music: (Previously released last year)
- If your little one is a fan of this franchise and you haven't downloaded or streamed Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Music From and Inspired By, what are you waiting for?
- Available on Spotify and Apple Music.
More On Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends:
