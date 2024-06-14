Music From and Inspired By “Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Now Available On Major Streaming Platforms

With music from Grammy-nominated Patrick Stump, Walt Disney Records has released the new album, Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Music From and Inspired By.

Walt Disney Records has released the Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Music From and Inspired By album, featuring 11 tracks written and performed by GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Patrick Stump of the multiplatinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy, who serves as songwriter and composer on the hit series.

The album includes two new original songs, "Happy Spidey Birthday" and "Swing and Smash," as well as four unreleased demos written and performed by Stump, plus the track "Do the Spidey."

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Music From and Inspired By is now available at Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

In addition to his work as lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist of multiplatinum-selling rock band Fall Out Boy, GRAMMY Award-nominated musician Patrick Stump has worked as a producer, writer, and performer with a wide range of artists including Elton John, Jay-Z, Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars. In addition to serving as the songwriter and composer for the series, Stump performed the theme song for Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends. He also co-wrote, performed and produced the song "Immortals" for Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award-winning feature film Big Hero 6. Additionally, Stump's scoring work includes Gnome Alone, Spell, Changeland and more.

In the hit Disney Jr. series, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends, we follow our favorite neighborhood web-slinger. He is used to working solo, but now Peter Parker must discover what it takes to become a truly amazing super hero: being a spider friend who works well with others. Together with his friends Miles Morales and Gwen AKA Ghost-Spider, they will team up with heroes such as Hulk, Black Panther and Ms. Marvel