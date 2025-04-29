Life-Size Grogu Collectible Figure from "The Mandalorian" Now Available for Pre-Order from Sideshow Collectibles
Now you can adopt your own cutest Force-user in the galaxy.
After first being available (and completely selling out) at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan, Sideshow Collectibles has made its adorable Grogu Life-Size Collectible Figure from The Mandalorian available for pre-order via the company’s official website.
What’s happening:
- If you missed out on Sideshow Collectibles’ very cute Grogu Life-Size Collectible Figure at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan last week, we’ve got great news for you: you can now pre-order this high-end collectible via Sideshow’s official website.
- The Grogu Life-Size Collectible Figure sells for $270 and is based on the extremely popular character’s appearance in Lucasfilm’s smash-hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. He stands at nearly 15 inches tall and features nine points of articulation.
- Grogu comes with a themed crossbody bag (similar to the one used by Imperial scout troopers to carry Grogu around in The Mandalorian’s first-season finale) and a special stand.
What they’re saying:
- Sideshow: “Inspired by Grogu’s appearance in The Mandalorian, the Grogu Life-Size Collectible Figure by Hot Toys features an accurate and detailed likeness with a specially hand-painted headsculpt that brilliantly captures his adorable face and bright eyes! The Child’s wispy hair is recreated with white fabric for a realistic finish and he wears an expertly tailored fabric robe."
More Images:
