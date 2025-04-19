Sideshow Shares Unboxing Video for Hot Toys' New Stormtrooper (Cherry Blossom Version) 1/6 Scale Figure

The collectible was showcased at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

A special springtime sakura variant Stormtrooper Figure from Hot Toys is almost here. Sideshow is celebrating the upcoming Stormtrooper (Cherry Blossom Version)’s upcoming arrival with a new unboxing video.

What’s Happening:

  • Hot Toys is gearing up to release a bold new Star Wars figure.
  • The Stormtrooper (Cherry Blossom Version) 1/6 Scale Figure, which features a gorgeous traditional sakura design decorates the entirety of the iconic trooper’s white armor.
  • To showcase the new collectible, Sideshow released a YouTube short unboxing the figure.
  • Meticulously crafted, this limited edition figure reimagines the class armor from A New Hope and arrives with a traditional Japanese art inspired backdrop for a highly unique display opportunity.
  • The figure was unveiled to honor the debut Star Wars Celebration Japan.
  • Of course, the Stormtrooper is ready for combat, arriving with two blasters and 5 interchangeable hands.

  • To get a chance at picking up this figure, you can RSVP to purchase the collectible. You’ll have to login to your Sideshow account.
  • No pricing or release date has been announced for the figure, but we expect to run somewhere in the $300-500 range.

Read More Star Wars:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber