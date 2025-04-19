Sideshow Shares Unboxing Video for Hot Toys' New Stormtrooper (Cherry Blossom Version) 1/6 Scale Figure
The collectible was showcased at Star Wars Celebration Japan.
A special springtime sakura variant Stormtrooper Figure from Hot Toys is almost here. Sideshow is celebrating the upcoming Stormtrooper (Cherry Blossom Version)’s upcoming arrival with a new unboxing video.
What’s Happening:
- Hot Toys is gearing up to release a bold new Star Wars figure.
- The Stormtrooper (Cherry Blossom Version) 1/6 Scale Figure, which features a gorgeous traditional sakura design decorates the entirety of the iconic trooper’s white armor.
- To showcase the new collectible, Sideshow released a YouTube short unboxing the figure.
- Meticulously crafted, this limited edition figure reimagines the class armor from A New Hope and arrives with a traditional Japanese art inspired backdrop for a highly unique display opportunity.
- The figure was unveiled to honor the debut Star Wars Celebration Japan.
- Of course, the Stormtrooper is ready for combat, arriving with two blasters and 5 interchangeable hands.
- To get a chance at picking up this figure, you can RSVP to purchase the collectible. You’ll have to login to your Sideshow account.
- No pricing or release date has been announced for the figure, but we expect to run somewhere in the $300-500 range.
