Sideshow Shares Unboxing Video for Hot Toys' New Stormtrooper (Cherry Blossom Version) 1/6 Scale Figure

The collectible was showcased at Star Wars Celebration Japan.

A special springtime sakura variant Stormtrooper Figure from Hot Toys is almost here. Sideshow is celebrating the upcoming Stormtrooper (Cherry Blossom Version)’s upcoming arrival with a new unboxing video.

What’s Happening:

Hot Toys is gearing up to release a bold new Star Wars

The Stormtrooper (Cherry Blossom Version) 1/6 Scale Figure, which features a gorgeous traditional sakura design decorates the entirety of the iconic trooper’s white armor.

To showcase the new collectible, Sideshow released a YouTube short unboxing the figure.

Meticulously crafted, this limited edition figure reimagines the class armor from A New Hope

and arrives with a traditional Japanese art inspired backdrop for a highly unique display opportunity. The figure was unveiled to honor the debut Star Wars Celebration Japan.

Of course, the Stormtrooper is ready for combat, arriving with two blasters and 5 interchangeable hands.

To get a chance at picking up this figure, you can RSVP

No pricing or release date has been announced for the figure, but we expect to run somewhere in the $300-500 range.

