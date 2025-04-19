Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Death Trooper Electronic Helmet Announced at Celebration Japan
Get ready to reenact "Rogue One" with the latest life size helmet recreation.
At Star Wars Celebration Japan, an additional upcoming Hasbro item was revealed in the form of a life size Death Trooper helmet, based upon the black-armored, elite level Stormtrooper variation first introduced in Rogue One.
What’s Happening:
- While plenty of new Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection action figures were revealed at the Hasbro panel on Friday at Star Wars Celebration, Hasbro had one more item to show fans at the convention. During a live stage appearance, Hasbro team members revealed the Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Death Trooper Electronic Helmet.
- Based on its debut appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the helmet features spectra sensor lights and chin lights with auto time-out. It also includes padding for an adjustable fit for most head sizes. Requires 2x 1.5v AAA alkaline batteries (not included)
- The Retail Price for the helmet is $99.99 and pre-orders begin on April 22 at 1:00pm ET. The Death Trooper helmet will be released Fall 2025.
