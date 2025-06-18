Hot Toys Reveals New ARC Trooper Fives 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"

Fans of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series are going to want to check their savings account right about now, because Hot Toys just revealed its impressive new ARC Trooper Fives 1/6th-scale collectible figure, and Sideshow already has an unboxing video (embedded below) for those who want to take a closer look.

Hot Toys has revealed its new ARC Trooper Fives 1/6th-scale collectible figure, and Sideshow Collectibles has released an unboxing video showing off all the incredible detail in this item.

Accessories for Fives include his helmet (with Rishi eel-inspired markings), a utility belt with kama, a backpack, and a pair of shoulder pauldrons with magnetically attachable pouch. Also included are his weapons, of course: a rocket launcher, a blaster rifle, and a pair of blaster pistols.

This ARC Trooper Fives 1/6th-scale collectible figure sells for $275 is available to pre-order right now via Sideshow Collectibles’ official website

Watch FIRST LOOK Hot Toys ARC Trooper Fives Star Wars Figure Unboxing:

Sideshow Collectibles: “The highly-detailed Star Wars action figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Fives in the Clone Trooper Phase II armor. It features skillfully developed helmet and armor with unique markings and weathering effects, a newly crafted interchangeable head sculpt with amazing likeness, tailored outfit, and a display base!"

The figure boasts a detailed headsculpt, which captures his unique features including a sculpted beard and a number 5 tattoo. Utilizing Hot Toys' amazing rolling eyeball design, collectors can adjust the figure's gaze to create nuanced expressions.

