General Hera Syndulla from "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Gets a New 1/6th-Scale Collectible Figure from Hot Toys

With the second season of Lucasfilm’s live-action series Star Wars: Ahsoka currently in production, Hot Toys has revealed its new General Hera Syndulla 1/6th-scale collectible figure, depicting the characters as she appears on the show portrayed by actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

What’s happening:

A new General Hera Syndulla 1/6th-scale collectible figure has been revealed by Hot Toys.

Sideshow Collectibles

The figure features a hand-painted headsculpt with Hera’s trademark flight cap and goggles.

Watch FIRST LOOK Hot Toys Ahsoka Hera Syndulla:



What they’re saying:

Sideshow Collectibles: “The figure is highly poseable, featuring articulated lekku embedded with wire, plus Hot Toys' innovative rolling eyeball system which allows collectors to adjust the figure's gaze. Hera wears a finely tailored outfit which includes her signature jacket, a shirt, orange pants, a holster belt, and gauntlets. She also comes equipped with a blaster, a utility bag with tools, and a tracking device."

My thoughts:

Wow! What a neat-looking figure. The sculptors, painters, and costume creators at Hot Toys have really outdone themselves, delivering a toy with an uncanny resemblance to actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead as she appears in Ahsoka. Obviously these items are much more expensive (not to mention the fact that they take up more space) than your standard 3 ¾-inch or 6-inch action figure, but they’re so incredibly detailed and poseable that it absolutely seems worth it if you can afford it and have room for it. Also available from Hot Toys is the Chopper figure in the same scale, viewable posed next to Hera in the image at the bottom of this post. That would undeniably make for a perfect pairing on the shelf of any Star Wars: Ahsoka or Star Wars Rebels fan.

This high-end Hera Syndulla 1/6th-scale collectible figure sells for $265 and is available for pre-order right now via Sideshow Collectibles’ official website.