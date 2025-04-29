Join the Dark Side with New Palpatine (Darth Sidious) and Darth Nihilus Collectible Star Wars Figures from Hot Toys

It’s the Dark Lords of the Sith’s time to shine! Today Hot Toys revealed two new 1/6th-scale collectible figures in its Star Wars series: Palpatine (Darth Sidious) from Episode III - Revenge of the Sith and Darth Nihilus from Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords.

What’s happening:

and Darth Nihilus from the video game . The Palpatine/Sidious figure features a layered fabric outfit with embedded wire, alternate hands with blue lightning effects, and an LED light-up lightsaber with a regular blade, plus a blade-in-motion effect. It sells for $285 and can be pre-ordered right now via Sideshow Collectibles

Darth Nihilus (also known as the Lord of Hunger) features his own light-up LED lightsaber, a blade-in-motion effect, and red lightning effects. This figure sells for $265 and is also available for pre-order at Sideshow’s official website

What they’re saying:

Sideshow: “The Palpatine (Darth Sidious) 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys features two detailed headsculpts capturing an authentic likeness of Sheev Palpatine / Darth Sidious as portrayed by Ian McDiarmid in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. One headsculpt shows Palpatine’s refined visage and the other reveals his terrifying face after his epic duel with Mace Windu. Both headsculpts utilize Hot Toys' innovative rolling eyeball design, allowing collectors to create nuanced expressions. This striking figure has 30 points of articulation and comes with a variety of hands to create a huge range of dynamic poses."

"The meticulously crafted Darth Nihilus 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure by Hot Toys features a newly developed masked headsculpt. The specialized body boasts over 30 points of articulation, allowing for a variety of dramatic poses. Darth Nihilus is dressed in a detailed outfit, which includes a black cape with hood and embedded wire, layered tunics with embedded wire, a belt, and pants."

More Images: