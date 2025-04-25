Sideshow Shows Off Unique Concept Art-Inspired Darth Maul Figure from Hot Toys

"You have been well trained, my young apprentice."
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Sideshow is showcasing Hot Toys’ upcoming Darth Maul figure. Inspired by concept artwork, the brand unboxed the figure prior to its upcoming release giving fans a sneak peek at the collectible.

What’s Happening:

  • Sideshow has shared an in depth unboxing video of Hot Toys’ Darth Maul Concept Art 1/6 Scale Figure.
  • Posted on YouTube, the YouTube short shows off the figure which was recently showcased at Star Wars Celebration Japan.
  • The figure reimagines Darth Maul during his time period training under Darth Sidious.
  • Decked out in his training suit, Maul is adorned with a light khaki tailored costume, which is far different from his standard all black garb.
  • The highly detailed headsculpt features string details on the horns. It also features Hot Toys’ rolling eyeball design for gaze adjustment.
  • Wired tassels in the outfit, on top of the already highly articulated figure, offer a seemingly unlimited amount of posing options.
  • The collectible comes back with his iconic dual-sided lightsaber with two standard blades, two motion blades, a standard hilt, and a USB light-up hilt.
  • An elevated stand allows fans to mount the character in action.

  • While the figure is listed as “Coming Soon" on the Sideshow website, fans with a Sideshow account can RSVP to purchase the limited figure. Those interested can do that here.

Read More Star Wars:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber