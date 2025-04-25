Sideshow Shows Off Unique Concept Art-Inspired Darth Maul Figure from Hot Toys

"You have been well trained, my young apprentice."

Sideshow is showcasing Hot Toys’ upcoming Darth Maul figure. Inspired by concept artwork, the brand unboxed the figure prior to its upcoming release giving fans a sneak peek at the collectible.

What’s Happening:

Sideshow has shared an in depth unboxing video of Hot Toys’ Darth Maul Concept Art 1/6 Scale Figure.

Posted on YouTube, the YouTube short shows off the figure which was recently showcased at Star Wars

The figure reimagines Darth Maul during his time period training under Darth Sidious.

Decked out in his training suit, Maul is adorned with a light khaki tailored costume, which is far different from his standard all black garb.

The highly detailed headsculpt features string details on the horns. It also features Hot Toys’ rolling eyeball design for gaze adjustment.

Wired tassels in the outfit, on top of the already highly articulated figure, offer a seemingly unlimited amount of posing options.

The collectible comes back with his iconic dual-sided lightsaber with two standard blades, two motion blades, a standard hilt, and a USB light-up hilt.

An elevated stand allows fans to mount the character in action.

While the figure is listed as “Coming Soon" on the Sideshow website, fans with a Sideshow account can RSVP to purchase the limited figure. Those interested can do that here

