Hot Toys Shin Hati Figure from “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Looks Amazingly Lifelike in Sideshow's Unboxing Video
Baylan Skoll’s apprentice is ready to battle for space on your shelf.
Sideshow Collectibles has released a new unboxing video for their upcoming release of the Shin Hati Sixth Scale Figure by Hot Toys.
What’s Happening:
- The new video from Sideshow gives us a new look at the final version of the Hot Toys Shin Hati sixth scale figure, based on the character played by Ivanna Sakhno in Ahsoka.
- The unboxing video comes on the heels of Hot Toys recently posting their own blogger photos of the figure, which usually means an upcoming figure is probably close to beginning to ship to the customers who pre-ordered it.
- Based on both the photos and Sideshow’s video, the figure looks to be a notably strong one when it comes to the likeness, eerily capturing Sakhno’s features and physicality as the Force-powered mercenary warrior.
- You can still pre-order the Shin Hati Hot Toys figure at Sideshow.
A Bridger Too Far?
- When she ships, Shin Hati will be the latest in a very large amount of Hot Toys figures being made based off of characters from Ahsoka Season 1, including Ahsoka herself (and her younger version), Anakin Skywalker, Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Anakin Skywalker, Grand Admiral Thrawn, Captain Enoch, the Death Trooper, and Shin’s mentor, Baylan Skoll.
- All of which makes it increasingly odd that no Hot Toys figure has been announced for Ezra Bridger. The search for Ezra was a big part of the show’s first season and finally seeing him was another major live-action payoff for longtime fans of the animated series Star Wars Rebels. So where’s our sixth scale figure, Hot Toys!? He is coming… right?
- Season 2 of Ahsoka is now in production, which will include more of Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, though Baylan Skoll has had to be recast following the death of Ray Stevenson, with Game of Thrones’ Rory McCann now playing the role.
