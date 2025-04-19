Star Wars Celebration Japan Revealed a New “The Clone Wars” Scene From a Never-Completed Boba Fett Storyline
Anakin Skywalker and Boba Fett fought through the skies of Coruscant in this scene from a story that never was.
At Star Wars Celebration Japan, a never before seen, unfinished sequence from Star Wars: The Clone Wars made its debut.
What’s Happening:
- During the Lucasfilm Animation 20th anniversary panel at Star Wars Celebration Japan, Dave Filoni debuted the clip from The Clone Wars, which was in an early animatic form, since it had never been completed.
- The scene was from an unfinished story arc that would have starred Boba Fett and Cad Bane.
- Cad Bane is glimpsed at the start of the scene and Mace Windu appears at the end, but the brunt of it is a nearly dialogue free action sequence, as Anakin chases Boba Fett through the skies of Coruscant. You can check out the scene, which was shown on the Star Wars Celebration live–stream, below.
- Though Filoni was able to come back and provide a proper ending for The Clone Wars in 2020, with a seventh season that brought closure to the series, it was with the understanding that he was not actually able to complete every storyline that had been planned when the show was cancelled back in 2013.
- The Cade Bane/Boba Fett arc is one of those storylines that remained unfinished and thus is not considered canon. Though this is the first time this particular scene was shown, Filoni had given fans other glimpses at this story arc before, including at Star Wars Celebration in 2017 and even earlier at Celebration in 2015.
- Filoni had previously revealed that storyline was one in which "Cad Bane teaches Boba Fett how to be a real bounty hunter," though the footage shown at Celebration 2017 made it clear they eventually end up at odds with one another.
- Boba Fett and Cad Bane would finally have a showdown, albeit in live-action, in The Book of Boba Fett.
