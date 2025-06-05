Sideshow Releasing Hot Toys Age of Apocalypse Wolverine Figure Based on the “Deadpool & Wolverine” Variant

The sixth scale Artisan Edition figure offers a wild, dystopian version of Hugh Jackman as Logan.

When do you get a high end, high priced Hot Toys figure from only 15 seconds or so of screen time? When you’re The Wolverine sporting your Age of Apocalypse look in a big hit movie!

“Glimpsed" is definitely the right word, since this was one of the many Wolverine variants seen oh-so briefly during a montage sequence in which Deadpool traveled throughout the multiverse.

Like many – though not all – of the variants, this Wolverine was played by Hugh Jackman, here sporting a very comics-accurate, huge hair included, look based upon the Logan (who went by the name Weapon X) from the 1990s “Age of Apocalypse" storyline.

That alternate reality story gave us a Wolverine who was missing his left hand, which had been blown off in a fight against Scott Summers/Cyclops.

There will only be 2,500 units available in selected markets, while supplies last.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, we never saw this Wolverine pop his claws on his severed hand, but the figure does offer that option - something he could also do in the comics.

The Age of Any Toy Possible

As a lifelong Marvel Comics fan, seeing this figure is rather remarkable. The fact that Deadpool & Wolverine included these quick specific pulls from the comics was really fun, but it’s still kind of surreal that it has resulted in this high end figure. Who would have ever expected Hugh Jackman would wear this specific costume, even for a few seconds of screen time? And now to have such a realistic looking figure of him in this outfit is pretty amazing.

Making it a limited edition figure makes sense because as popular as Wolverine is (especially when played by Hugh Jackman), this is pretty niche - though the Artisan Edition and the price that accompanies that adds a hurdle.

Now we’re left to wonder just how many other Hot Toys Wolverine variants we’ll get from Deadpool & Wolverine, with possibilities including the suave-looking Patch, the Old Man Logan one, and the one wearing a version of the popular brown and tan costume from the comics.

But could we go beyond the versions Hugh Jackman played? Could we actually get a Hot Toys figure of Henry Cavill as the Cavillrine? At this point, I’d say anything is possible!

