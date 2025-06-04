Emily Hampshire Joins “Vision” Disney+ Series as New Version of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Character

Hampshire will play E.D.I.T.H., the A.I. bequeathed by Tony Stark to Peter Parker.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ Vision series continues to grow with Schitt’s Creek’s Emily Hampshire joining the Disney+ project, playing a character we’ve never truly seen before but yet is not new to the MCU.

What’s Happening:

As with the earlier report, Deadline says it’s believed that Hampshire will be playing a new version of E.D.I.T.H., the augmented reality security system bequeathed by Tony Stark to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in 2019’s Spider-Man: No Way Home

In that film, E.D.I.T.H. (voiced by Dawn Michelle King at the time) was housed within a high tech pair of sunglasses Tony left to Peter following his death. E.D.I.T.H. stood for “Even Dead, I'm The Hero" - a bit of snark left behind by Stark for his protege.

The formidable abilities of E.D.I.T.H. granted its user access to Stark Industries' global satellite network, including a dangerous array of weaponry.

As Far From Home continued, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) would then trick Peter into granting him full access to E.D.I.T.H., which the villain used to attack London before Peter regained control of the glasses.

Terry Matalas (Star Trek: Picard) is showrunner of Vision (it seems the original Vision Quest title may have been dropped) which stars Paul Bettany, returning in the title role, alongside fellow MCU alumni James Spader as Ultron (last seen in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Faran Tahir as Raza (last seen in 2008's Iron Man). Also in the cast is Todd Stashwick and T'Nia Miller

Hampshire is best known for her role on the hit comedy Schitt's Creek, but Vision will mark a reunion for her and Matalas, as the two previously worked together on Matalas' excellent 12 Monkeys series on Syfy.

Is Vision a Gathering of the AI Characters?

With the cast now including Bettany, Spader and Hampshire as robotic and/or AI characters we’ve seen in the MCU before, and Miller playing a notable character of this sort from the comic books making their onscreen debut – Jocasta is another intelligent robot from Avengers lore – it’s certainly beginning to look like Vision may involve quite a gathering of characters of this sort, with some of them gaining humanoid or robotic forms for the first time.

That leaves a couple of notable possibilities for who else could be in the show, including F.R.I.D.A.Y. and Karen.

F.R.I.D.A.Y. is the A.I. Tony Stark began using in conjunction with his suits of armor after his previous A.I., J.A.R.V.I.S. (voiced by Bettany) was destroyed but then also used as part of the foundation of Vision himself. F.R.I.D.A.Y. had made multiple appearances in MCU films beginning with Avengers: Age of Ultron, always voiced by Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin). Richtman, now proven right on his Hampshire scoop, has said Condon is in Vision as well.

Karen was the A.I. Tony put inside the first Spider-Man suit he made for Peter Parker, as introduced in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She was voiced by Bettanry's real life wife, Jennifer Connelly, but curiously we never heard her again after that film, even when Peter wore other Stark-designed suits. But could she make a return in Vision?

