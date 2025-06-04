“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” Tickets Go On Sale, as a New Trailer, Posters and Opening Night Giveaways Are Revealed

There are plenty of options to see the film, along with free swag for those attending the fan event screenings.

Tickets are now on sale for The Fantastic Four: First Steps and with it is a new trailer, several new posters and some opening night giveaway options for fan event screenings.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Marvel Studios have used the fourth (ah hah!) day of June to release tickets for The Fantastic Four: First Steps . The official opening date is Friday, July 25, with preview screenings beginning on Thursday, July 2 4 .

. The official opening date is Friday, July 25, with preview screenings beginning on Thursday, July 2 . A new trailer was released in conjunction with the ticket sale, mostly contain footage we’ve seen but with a few new moments as well - including the first onscreen look at Reed Richard and Sue Storm’s baby.

On top of that, several new posters were released for Fantastic Four, tied to the film’s IMAX, RealD 3D and Dolby presentations, along with one exclusive for Fandango.

.

But wait, there’s more, as both AMC and Cinemark revealed special FF items they’ll have for fan event screenings.

AMC’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps IMAX Opening Night Fan Event

The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

introduces Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face the relentless cosmic entity Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). The film also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. It is directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige, with executive producers Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

Fantastic Facts:

Though plenty of MCU movies have been presented in IMAX, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is only the second Marvel Studios movie (after Eternals ) to have some scenes that utilize the full IMAX 1.43:1 aspect ratio.

is only the second Marvel Studios movie (after ) to have some scenes that utilize the full IMAX 1.43:1 aspect ratio. In the early 2000s, future Ant-Man director Peyton Reed was attached to direct a Fantastic Four film that would have been set in the 1960s - which is echo

film that would have been set in the 1960s - which is In 1972, the prog rock group Icarus released a theme album, The Marvel World Of Icarus, and you can probably guess the theme. Among songs about the likes of Hulk, Daredevil and Thor (sometimes with questionable takes on the characters in question based on the lyrics), the catchiest song on the album s “Fantastic Four." Enjoy!

More Fantastic News: