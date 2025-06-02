Pop-Tarts and General Mills Cereals Get a Heroic Makeover Celebrating “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

Marvel fans can get their hands on some fun limited-time treats inspired by the latest addition to the MCU.

Whether you’re a Kellogg’s or a General Mills connoisseur, you can celebrate the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps in style with some fun new offerings.

What’s Happening:

Kellogg’s, through their Pop-Tarts brand, and General Mills, are both celebrating the upcoming release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps with some new, themed offerings.

with some new, themed offerings. The fan-favorite Pop-Tarts Frosted Blue Raspberry flavor of Pop-Tarts is returning, with a Fantastic Four guise, exclusively at Walmart.

Filled with a deliciously gooey blue raspberry-flavored center, these cosmic power-inspired pastries strike the perfect balance of tangy, fruity and sweet.

Even more unique, each pastry features one of eight unique frosting designs inspired by the iconic Super Hero team, their powers, and more.

You’ll also find these designs in specially marked boxes of Pop-Tarts Frosted Strawberry at grocery retailers nationwide.

Additionally, fans who purchase $10 worth of participating Pop-Tarts boxes have the opportunity to get a $5 Fandango Movie Reward to see The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters.

Over in the General Mills universe, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch and The Thing are coming to the cereal aisle with special, retro packaging designs of some of the most iconic cereal brands.

You’ll find each member of the Fantastic Four on the following cereal boxes: Human Torch on Honey Nut Cheerios Mister Fantastic on Cinnamon Toast Crunch The Thing on Reese’s Puffs Invisible Woman on Lucky Charms

Some exclusives will also be found at select retailers, with an exclusive Trix box featuring the team’s lovable robot H.E.R.B.I.E. the otherworldly Galactus

Collectors can get their hands on a retro-futuristic Lucky Charms box this July, packed with a Johnny Storm collectible – available online only at Walmart.com starting Tuesday, July 22nd, while supplies last.

Previous Marvel Cereal Box Collabs:

Earlier this year, Red Guardian’s dream came true when the Thunderbolts were put front and center on a box of Wheaties

were put front and center Around the release of the first season of Loki, the devious god got his face plastered on a box of Lucky Charms

About The Fantastic Four: First Steps